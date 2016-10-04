Intramuros to resettle informal settlers to Bacoor

By Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

THE Intramuros Administration (IA) is right on track in its rehabilitation work on the walled city, and plans to resettle close to 2,000 families of informal settlers by mid-2017.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Merceditas de Sahagun, chief for finance and administration of the IA, said the “resettlement of informal settlers has been ongoing for the past six months.” She added that the agency has also signed a memorandum of agreement with the National Home Mortgage and Finance Corp., “which will take charge in choosing the socialized housing developer where the informal settlers will be relocated.” The relocation site, she added, is in Bacoor, Cavite.

Asked for the total number of families to be resettled, Sahagun said some 891 families have already been “censused” while another 1,100 families are due to be surveyed for census purposes. She said those who will work as e-trike drivers in Intramuros will be resettled within the city. “We have a two pronged resettlement,

program; a site and in-city resettlement, and the other one is a rental housing program which will cater to the heads of informal settlers so they can be here in Intramuros while doing their jobs here.”





The IA official added that Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), a unit of the Department of Tourism, funded the resettlement of 1,000 informal-settler families at a cost of P410 million.

Tieza has also funded several restoration projects in the walled city, such as the comprehensive rehabilitation of Fort Santiago; reconstruction of the San Ignacio Convent, which would be the new Intramuros Museum; and the underground cabling of Aduana Saint Tieza will also be funding the forthcoming rehabilitation and equipping of the Almacenes Reales in Fort Santiago, which will become the new Visitors Center. Total Tieza funding amounts to P900 million.

Former IA administrator, Marco Antonio Luisito Sardillo III, started the restoration and rehabilitation program. A new IA administrator has yet to be appointed by Malacañang.

For her part, Tourism Assistant Secretary Gwen Javier said the restoration of Intramuros will continue to be based on the master plan developed in 1992, with the help of the Spanish government.

She outlined several activities and events to boost the awareness for Intramuros, and increase visitor arrivals to 1.03 million by 2017. For one, the Philippine Clam Shell Pavilion, which used to be the site of many cultural shows and activities will be rehabilitated.

For Christmas, there will a tree-lighting ceremony on November 18, as well as a chorale competition involving various schools. There will also be weekend regional street festivals, food festivals and regular cultural shows.

Javier said the Department of Tourism (DOT) will also help “revitalize” a program to encourage schools to bring their students to Intramuros. An agreement has been signed with D’Creative Adventures, which will develop tour packages for these school trips.

Other activities eyed for Intramuros are an International Auction Event on October 10, a car show at the Maeztranza, and a noontime show through school auditoriums.

Javier said a cobranding project with Beep cards and Visa credit card is also in the works. These cards “will be given to tourists upon their arrival in international gateways,” and will help standardize the rates of Kalesa tours in the Walled City. The cobranded cards, which will feature photos of Intramuros sites, will also be sold in over 500 stores nationwide.

The DOT official said it’s hoped that this cobranding card project will also feature other destinations in the country.

During the media briefing, Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo also signed a mission order to start the cleanup of Intramuros. The cleanup drive will involve schools in the city, private partners and other attached agencies.