Insurers as administrators of Pera

Republic Act 9505, otherwise known as the Personal Equity and Retirement Account (Pera) Act of 2008, was enacted to create a provident personal savings and retirement plan to facilitate less reliance on, or to supplement, social pension benefits (Government Service Insurance System or Social Security System). It is the Philippine version of the United States’s 401 (k) retirement plan. With an increasing number of retirees, the project is attractive. It also seeks to contribute to capital-market development. Pera “refers to the voluntary retirement account established by and for the exclusive use and benefit of the contributor for the purpose of being invested solely in Pera investment products in the Philippines. The contributor shall retain the ownership, whether legal or beneficial, of funds placed therein, including earnings of such funds. Distribution shall be optional at the age of 55 years (presumed to be the retirement age), provided that contributions have been made for at least five years; otherwise, it shall be distributed upon the death of the contributor.

Among those that may qualify as administrators are insurance companies and insurance brokers. Insurance companies and brokers, as administrators, will have to be pre-qualified by the Insurance Commission (IC), and then accredited by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR). The other administrators may be banks and trust entities, in which case they shall be prequalified by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP). Investment companies, investment houses and stock brokers may also be administrators, in which case they shall be prequalified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The BSP issued Circular 860, dated November 28, 2014, re: Guidelines on the Qualification/Accreditation Requirements of Pera Market Participants and Pera Investment Products. The BIR issued Revenue Regulation 17-2011, dated October 27, 2011, re: Implementing the Tax Provisions of Republic Act 9505, otherwise known as the Personal Equity and Retirement Account Act of 2008. But this has remained inoperative until the issuance of Revenue Memorandum Order 42-2016, dated July 21, 2016, re: Prescribing the Guidelines and Procedures in the Implementation of Republic Act 9505.

The IC, for its part, issued CL 2013-23, dated September 4, 2013, re: Guidelines for the Approval of Personal Equity Retirement Account Investment Products.





The accredited administrator oversees the Pera and maintains the records of the individual Pera. As such, it shall report on contributions made to the account; compute the values of investments; educate the contributors; enforce Pera contributions and withdrawal limits; collect taxes and penalties for the government; secure BIR income-tax credit certificates for the contributor; and, most important, ensure that Pera contributions are invested according to the guidelines of the IC. The insurer-administrators are responsible for producing Pera investment products, which must first be approved by the IC before they are granted tax-exempt privileges by the BIR. The products may be in the form of “unit investment trust fund, mutual fund, annuity contract, insurance pension products, preneed pension plan, shares of stock and other securities listed and traded in a local exchange, exchange-traded bonds or any other investment product”. All risks relating to the product must be disclosed in a general risk disclosure statement. Every investment product must also be classified by the administrator according to investor-risk profile.

The accreditation requirements for administrators are enumerated under Rule 4 of the Pera Rules. Among the requirements is a minimum net worth of P100 million.

The investment manager, on the other hand, is authorized by the contributor to make investment decisions. He is bound by fiduciary duties and confidentiality over the Pera funds. An administrator may concurrently perform the functions of an investment manager only if it has a trust license. The investment manager shall be accredited by the IC and authorized by the contributor

through a written investment-management agreement.

Contributions are voluntary, and contributors are only required to have the capacity to contract and must possess a tax-identification number. A person above the age of 55 may still open a Pera. A contributor may have a maximum of five accounts, and he must only have one administrator. He can make the investment decision himself or through a designated investment manager. The maximum annual aggregate Pera contribution entitled to the 5-percent tax credit is P100,000. Any contribution beyond the maximum limit shall not be entitled to the 5-percent tax credit. The contributor shall have a tax credit equivalent to 5 percent of the total Pera contribution. The maximum amount may be adjusted by the secretary of finance. An employer may contribute to the employee’s Pera, if he so desires, and it shall be deductible from the employer’s gross income but it shall be entitled to the 5-percent tax credit. The 5-percent tax credit shall be credit only against their income-tax liabilities.

The custodians of the funds invested by the contributors are required to be independent, and must be a separate and distinct entity from the administrator. They are required to be accredited by the BSP. The funds shall be considered as separate from the other assets of the custodian for purposes of insolvency. The custodian must make regular reports both to the contributor and to the IC. Pera custodians may be cash custodians or securities custodians. The cash custodian shall maintain custody of all funds in connection with the Pera, while the securities custodian shall maintain custody of all securities, evidence of deposits or other evidence of investment. An entity may act as cash and securities custodian and, at the same time, provided such entity is accredited by the BSP accordingly. Only banks may be accredited as cash custodians, and only banks with trust license may be accredited as securities custodian.

An entity may be accredited as an administrator and a custodian, provided that such entity shall be prohibited from acting as both administrator and custodian with respect to the same particular Pera account.

As for tax incentives under the Pera Act, all income earned from the investments and reinvestment of the maximum amount shall be tax exempt.

Distributions upon retirement or death shall also be tax exempt. For estate planning, beneficiaries of the Pera will be exempt from estate tax.

Premature terminations are discouraged and heavy penalties are imposed, except in certain justified cases. As the penalty should not be lower than the tax incentives enjoyed by the contributor, the withdrawal penalties shall be: a) the 5-percent tax credit availed by the contributor for the entire period of the Pera; b) withholding tax on compensation/final withholding tax on fringe benefits due on the qualified employer’s contribution; c) income tax due on all income from investment and/or reinvestment; d) the final withholding tax on interest from any currency bank deposit, yield or any other monetary benefit from deposit substitutes and from trust funds and similar arrangements, including a depositary bank under the expanded foreign-currency deposit system; e) the 10-percent final tax on cash and/or property dividends actually or constructively received from a domestic corporation, including a mutual fund company; f) the capital gains tax on the sale, barter, exchange or other disposition of shares of stock in a domestic corporation; g) the stock-transaction tax on the sale, barter or exchange of shares of stock listed and traded through the local stock exchange or through initial public offering; h) the capital gains tax on the sale, exchange, retirement or maturity of binds, debentures; or other certificates of indebtedness; or i) regular income tax.

Moreover, as added incentive, no portion of the Pera may be assigned, alienated, pledged, encumbered, attached, garnished, seized or levied upon. Added incentives are given for overseas Filipino workers.

The Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Pera Act of 2008 (Pera Rules) was signed and approved on October 21, 2009. Signing for the IC was Commissioner Eduardo T. Malinis.

In September 2016, BDO Unibank, through its Trust and Investment Group, became the first institution to be accredited as an administrator under the Pera Act. According to Ador Abrogena, BDO executive vice president and trust officer: “Implementing Pera is complex, as it involves efficient coordination with the various Pera participants, like the cash/securities custodians, investment product providers and investment managers, as well as providing the required regulatory reports. More important, it involves education and inculcating financial literacy in the Pera contributors.”