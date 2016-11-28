‘Inspection of shipments to fight agriculture smuggling’

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said it will inspect all inbound shipments of agricultural goods and food before the Bureau of Customs (BOC) evaluates the tariffs for these imports, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said on Monday.

“The DA is doing this because as practiced now, the inspection activity of the department happens only after the BOC’s inspection. That’s why a lot are being smuggled,” Piñol told reporters in an interview.

“So we will invoke this provision of the law that we should inspect shipments. The DA will determine first whether this shipment complied with sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) regulations,” he added.

The mandatory inspection is the second measure imposed by the DA in two weeks as part of efforts to curb technical smuggling.

Last week, Piñol ordered the “revalidation” of all import permits for agricultural goods, except for rice and corn, after receiving reports that many permits were being recycled and that smugglers are misdeclaring imported goods such as meat.

Piñol said the DA will create the Agriculture and Fisheries Trade Facilitation Unit (AFTFU) which would handle the inspection of all inbound shipments of agricultural goods in the country.

He said the creation of the AFTFU is based on Section 12b of the Food Safety Act of 2013, which states that imported foods should undergo cargo inspection and clearance procedures by the DA and the Department of Health (DOH) at the first port of entry to determine compliance with national regulations.

“On Monday, I will sign a department order creating the AFTFU which will effectively be stationed in the different ports of entry of the country to make sure that agricultural and fisheries exports entering the country are first examined by our people before Customs,” Piñol said.

“This inspection by DA and DOH shall always take place prior to assessment for tariff and other charges by the BOC,” he added.

Pinol said that the DA has no “ulterior motive” imposing the mandatory inspection of shipments and assured importers that the department would be “fair” in implementing the measure.

“If they are legitimate and law-abiding importers, I think they should be happy with this because we are finally cleansing their ranks of fictitious importers,” Pinol said.

“We have to do this to protect the interest of government which is being deprived of the appropriate tariffs from smugglers,” he added.

Mixed reactions

The DA chief’s decision to undertake mandatory inspection of all shipments of farm goods and food imports drew mixed reactions from agriculture industry groups and stakeholders.

“This has always been the Sinag’s (Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura) position even before the Food Safety Act of 2013 was passed,” Sinag chairman Rosendo So said.

“The global standard is ‘quarantine first policy.’ The food safety and public health security is more important than the tariffs and duties being imposed,” So added.

He said smuggled goods never pass through proper quarantine and food inspection.

Hog raisers belonging to the Pork Producers Federation of the Philippines Inc. (ProPork) also lauded the measure as this would hinder smugglers from misdeclaring their goods to skirt the payment of higher tariffs.

“The DA really should be the first one to inspect as they would confirm and identify the specific product in the containers. Beause BOC officials usually don’t know what’s inside the containers, they cannot distinguish one part from another,” ProPork President Edwin G. Chen told the BusinessMirror.

“Because of our multitier tariffication on pork it may create some confusion which smugglers can take advantage. For example, importers would put five percent but our BOC officials are not good in scrutinizing the product being imported,” Chen added.

The Meat Importers and Traders Association (Mita), however, said the mandatory inspection of shipments would only cause delays and would result in additional costs, port congestion, and deterioration of product quality.

“This is best done at the second border which is at the cold storage. Such system has been in place for several years,” Mita president Jesus Cham told the BusinessMirror.

Cham also said the additional inspection measure at ports is “redundant” and “a waste of resources.”

“All imports come only from accredited establishments that have been pre-approved by DA,” Cham said. “They are certified fit for human consumption and free from animal disease by the exporting government,” he added.

For United Broilers Raisers Association President Jose Elias Inciong, the lack of a trading data system capable of monitoring trade flow such as the specificities of a particular inbound shipment in the country would render government efforts to stop smuggling ineffective.

“Any efforts at anti-smuggling and addressing unfair trade will be more effective if there is a trade data system which any decent respectable state should have especially after joining the WTO (World Trade Organization),” Inciong told the BusinessMirror.

“How do you know that the valuation is correct, how do you know if the good is subsidized? How do you know if it’s dumping? These are all unfair trading practices which enable smuggling,” he added.

Sans a trade data system, Inciong said the DA’s efforts “would not be partial and fair.”

“So, you have to inspect even the ones which are not risky or relatively safe from smuggling. There’s no confidence [that there’s a smuggling situation] because there’s no system,” Inciong said.