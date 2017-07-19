Inmates get Tesda-certified training in Davao prison

AT least 80 inmates from the Davao Penal Colony (Dapecol) and Correctional Institute for Women are currently undergoing life-skills training in preparation for their return to society.

These inmates—55 men and 33 women—are all set to finish serving their prison terms very soon. They have been selected to join the rehabilitation program, called the “Inmates Farm Training and Exposure Program”, which was initiated by the joint-venture agreement between Tagum Agricultural Development Co. Inc. (Tadeco) and the Bureau of Corrections.

Gerardo Padilla, acting superintendent of the Davao Penal and Prison Farm, in a talk with the trainees, said this is a “unique rehab program and is not offered in other prisons in the country”.

The eight-week training course was designed by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), in partnership with the Don Antonio O. Floirendo Sr. Foundation Inc. and the municipality of BE Dujali, to provide the inmate-trainees the proper skills that will allow them to seamlessly reintegrate into their communities. This program is included in Tesda’s private-public partnership project lineup.

After the end of the course, the “learners” will receive a Tesda-recognized certificate of program completion. This certificate is equivalent to a National Certificate of Competency Level 1, which is issued when a candidate has demonstrated competence in all units of competency that comprised a qualification as per Tesda assessment. This ensures the productivity, quality and global competitiveness of the middle-level workers.

Under the said rehabilitation program, inmates work on banana farms and packaging houses within the Dapecol area in Davao del Norte and participate in training sessions on various topics, such as financial literacy, Basic English, agriculture production and even housekeeping.

Close to 10,000 inmates from Dapecol have already graduated from the rehab program since the 1950s. Of this number, about 5,000 have joined the work force at Tadeco, while others have successfully started their own business ventures in their respective hometowns.

One former inmate-trainee, who has since been employed by Tadeco, was able to put up his own house and provide college education to his children from his earnings as plantation worker.