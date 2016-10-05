Inflation to remain low until December–Neda

By Cai U. Ordinario & Bianca Cuaresma

WHILE the weak peso and the proposed power-rate hike could make local products more expensive, full-year inflation would still not breach the government’s target range for 2016, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

Neda Deputy Director General for Planning Rosemarie G. Edillon said in a statement that the average inflation rate for the whole of 2016 may even fall below the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent.

“Inflation will remain low and stable for the rest of the year with the continuous expansion of the domestic economy, solid private household consumption and investment, buoyant business and consumer sentiment, and adequate credit and domestic liquidity,” Edillon said.





She said international and domestic risks, as well as a possible rally of oil prices, could also increase commodity prices this year. She added that a developing La Niña is another risk in the fourth quarter.

However, she said rice prices will remain stable this year, since the 250,000 metric tons of rice imported from Thailand and Vietnam will arrive by the end of October. “We must keep on strengthening the agricultural sector through a comprehensive agricultural-development program that aims to increase the resiliency of the sector and create a balance in agricultural policy,” Edillon said.

The increase in higher prices has become evident in the September inflation data, wherein the rate of increase in commodity prices grew 2.3 percent, the highest in 18 months.

Inflation in September was the highest since March 2015, when it hit 2.4 percent. Inflation in August was at 1.8 percent, while inflation in September 2015 was at 0.4 percent.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed that inflation in January to September averaged 1.6 percent.

Food inflation accelerated to 3.1 percent in September, from 2.5 percent in the previous month. This is due to the adverse effects brought about by the series of tropical cyclones that devastated the country.

Key policy rates

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said the inflation rate in September is consistent with its expectations that the rise in consumer prices will inch up, albeit slowly, toward the national government target range.

“This also confirms that, at the moment, there is no compelling reason to change settings on our policy rates,” BSP Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. told reporters on Wednesday.

Central bank Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo said the BSP has downgraded anew its inflation forecast for 2016 further below the target range. Guinigundo said the BSP now expects inflation to hit 1.7 percent, from 1.8 percent earlier.

The reasons behind the lower-than-earlier-expected inflation average for the year include the lower actual August inflation rate, the slower economic activity in the third quarter of the year as election spending wanes and as rainy season sets in and some delays in the expected power rate adjustments.

For 2017 and 2018, their expectations remain unchanged at 2.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.

Earlier, the BSP said overall balance of risks surrounding the inflation outlook is tilted to the upside—with pending petitions for adjustments along with the proposed adjustments in excise-tax rates of petroleum products and the potential second-round effects on transport fares.

“This actually increases the probability of the risks materializing coming from the increase in excise tax on fuels. And we expect some second-round effects on fuel prices but also on transport fare,” Guinigundo said in a news briefing at the latest monetary-policy meeting. Tetangco vowed to closely monitor recent developments, including financial market volatility.

The governor also noted the impact of possible adjustments to the tax structure on consumption patterns and relative prices of assets. He also said the BSP will see how these may be addressed by adjusting any of their policy tools, including macroprudential measures.

But Tetangco also told reporters that he is not keen on making a move on one of its monetary-policy tools—the reserve requirement—to control liquidity in the system.