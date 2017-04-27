Inflation to remain above 3 percent in April on higher prices of utilities

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) expects the growth of prices to remain above 3 percent for the third consecutive month in April on higher prices of utilities.

Central Bank Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. told reporters the BSP expects April inflation to hit between 3 percent and 3.8 percent for the month.

“Upward adjustments in electricity and water rates, as well as higher domestic fuel prices, could be partially offset by lower LPG [liquefied petroleum gas] prices and the stronger peso,” the Central Bank governor said. March’s inflation hit the highest mark since November 2014, at 3.4 percent.

Despite the upward trend of inflation in the previous months, the Central Bank announced recently it has scaled down its annual average forecasts for both 2017 and 2018.

Advertisement

BSP Deputy Governor for the Monetary Stability Sector Diwa C. Guinigundo announced their revised inflation forecast of 3.4 percent in their latest monetary-policy meeting this year, down from their February forecast of 3.5 percent.

Their forecast for 2018 was also revised from 3.1 percent to 3 percent. The BSP also said the balance of risks surrounding the inflation outlook remains tilted toward the upside, as dictated by the transitory impact of the proposed tax-reform program and possible adjustments in transportation fares and electricity rates.

The Monetary Board also noted the “beneficial effects” on inflation of the removal of quantitative restrictions on rice importation. Rice accounts for 9 percent of the consumer price index.

Amid the relatively current inflation path, Tetangco gave no hints to a move in their current policy setting, and said they will continue to monitor developments to keep their targets in check.

“Moving forward, the BSP will remain watchful of economic and financial developments that could affect the inflation outlook, in line with its commitment to price stability conducive to a balanced and sustainable growth of the economy,” Tetangco said. The government’s inflation target range for the year is still 2 percent to 4 percent. The BSP will be having its next monetary-policy meeting on May 11. This will be the BSP’s third monetary-policy meeting and Tetangco’s second to the last before he steps down as BSP governor in July.