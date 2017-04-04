Inflation accelerated to 3.6% in March–D.O.F.

The rate of increase in consumer prices is estimated to quicken further in March, owing to a weaker peso that pushed up food, power and fuel prices, with the country’s inflation rate to settle at 3.6 percent for the month, which is within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) inflation target, according to the Department of Finance (DOF).

According to the latest DOF Economic Bulletin, the country’s inflation may have settled at 3.6 percent in March this year, faster than the 3.3 percent in February 2017, and the 1.1 percent in the same period last year.

The DOF’s inflation forecast is within the BSP estimate of 3 percent to 3.8 percent for March this year. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is set to release the official March inflation report today, April 5.

According to Finance Undersecretary Gil S. Beltran, the acceleration of inflation stemmed from base effects, pointing out that global petroleum prices have started normalizing from low levels set last year.

“The BSP has lowered its inflation forecast for the whole-year 2017 [to 3.4 percent, from 3.5 percent in February] due to lower actual inflation than earlier forecast,” Beltran said in his report to Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III.

In March this year the general price increase for food and nonalcoholic drinks likely rose to 4.5 percent, from 4.1 percent in February, and coming from 1.6 percent in March 2016.

Alcoholic drinks and tobacco also expanded to 6.5 percent, from 6 percent in February, and 5 percent in the same month the previous year.

Prices for housing, utilities and fuels are also expected to increase by 4.1 percent, from 2.9 percent in the previous month. Clothing and footwear inflation is seen to reach 2.9 percent, up from 2.8 percent in February; and health settling at 2.8 percent, from 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for transport likely dropped to 1.9 percent, from 2.8 percent in February; and restaurants and miscellaneous services to 1.8 percent, from 2.1 percent.

The inflation rates of furnishings and household equipment, at 2.3 percent; recreation and culture, at 1.8 percent; education, at 1.8 percent; and communication, at 0.2 percent, are expected to remain steady, according to the DOF.

