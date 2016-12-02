Indonesia blasphemy protest swells to crowd of 200,000

AT least 200,000 conservative Muslims rallied in the Indonesian capital on Friday in the second major protest in a month against its minority Christian governor.

Organizers had agreed to concentrate the protest around the vaulting national monument in central Jakarta to reduce disruptions, but the area quickly overflowed. The police say 22,000 officers and 5,000 soldiers can be called on to ensure the demonstration stays orderly. National Police Spokesman Rikwanto, who goes by one name, said the police estimated 200,000 people were on the streets of central Jakarta.

Separately, the police said they had arrested eight people suspected of treason including Rahmawati, who is a younger sister of former President Megawati Sukarnoiputri, and a well-known musician-turned-politician Ahmad Dani. Two other people were arrested for alleged crimes under Indonesia’s law on electronic information and transactions.

A protest on November 4 against Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, who is being prosecuted for blasphemy, attracted about 100,000 people. After nightfall, it turned violent, with one death and dozens injured. The police want Friday’s protest to disperse in the early afternoon following prayers.

The crowds massed in the area of the national monument formed a sea of white that spilled into surrounding streets while gridlocked motorists sat on the sidewalks.

Some held huge banners calling Ahok a blasphemer who should be jailed while others chanted and prayed. The blasphemy controversy erupted in September when a video circulated online in which Ahok criticized detractors who argued the Koran prohibits Muslims from having a non-Muslim leader. It has challenged the image of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, as practicing a moderate form of Islam and has shaken the government of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Lisnawati Djohar, a resident of West Sumatra’s Padang city, said she flew to Jakarta with a dozen friends for the protest.

“I’ve been called to defend Islam,” she said. “As a Muslim, I feel guilty if I refuse a demand to defend my religion. I believe Ahok insulted the holy Quran and it’s hurt us.”

Roads leading into the city were also clogged, as white-robed protesters walked to the city center from corners of the sprawling metropolis.

Speaking on the main stage at the national monument, National Police Chief Gen. Tito Karnavian called for the protesters to support the legal process in the blasphemy case.

“We have worked to finalize the dossier and have handed over to the prosecutors. Therefore, I request support from all of you so that the legal process goes well,” he said, as the crowd cheered “God is Great”.

Ahok is an ally of Jokowi and the accusation of blasphemy has animated their political opponents, including hard-liners who have used the issue to seize a national stage for their extreme agenda, which includes Shariah law.

Ahok’s blasphemy case took a step forward on Thursday when it was formally accepted for trial. The offense is punishable by up to five years in prison.

The police say Ahok can’t leave the country during the case. However, hard-line Muslim groups continue to demand he be arrested.

Ahok, the first ethnic Chinese to be Jakarta governor and the first Christian in half a century, is campaigning for a second term in elections due in February.

Image Credits: AP