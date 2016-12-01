Inclusive growth theme to give way to ’20 by ‘22’ agenda

THE government will be consolidating the recommendations culled from the series of public-private meetings since July, and translate them into a new “20 by ’22” socioeconomic agenda, with the theme “Malasakit at Pagbabago” (Care and Change).

Undersecretary Gloria J. Mercado of the Office of the Cabinet Secretary said the administration’s original 10-point economic agenda will be combined with another 10-point list concentrating on social goals for the new 20 by’22 socioeconomic agenda.

“There’s the 10-point economic agenda which we have now, plus the ‘10++’ social agenda that we got from a recent Davao summit. The harmonization of these is to put the two instruments together, and we want to call it 20 by ’22. These will be merged with the social agenda,” Mercado told the BusinessMirror.

The additional 10-point agenda came from 25 public and private national summits, which were used by the Duterte administration to present to various sectors the existing 10-point economic agenda.

“The list will encompass security, culture, education and so forth,” Mercado added.

The undersecretary said this will still be presented to the Duterte Cabinet this December for approval. “The President wants it next year; he’s working on that already,” she said. The 20 by ’22 agenda will have the tentative title Malasakit at Pagbabago, which will replace former President Benigno S. Aquino III’s “Inclusive Growth” agenda.