INC launches ‘I am Proud to be a Member’ campaign

THE Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC), headed by Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo, recently launched its annual theme, which the church said will guide the programs and activities it set to implement for the entire year.

“We chose and agreed on the guiding principle ‘Onwards to Further Victories in the Works of the Church’. The realization of all our goals for 2017 is placed on the able hands of Brother Eduardo, through the continuous launching and implementation of many programs lined up for the year,” INC General Auditor Glicerio B. Santos Jr. said.

Santos added that before 2016 ended, the INC commemorated the birthday of its late Executive Minister Eraño G. Manalo through the holding and celebration of a Lingap sa Mamamayan activity at the Muslim compound in Barangay Culiat, Tandang Sora, Quezon City, on December 23, 2016.

Lingap sa Mamamayan is one of the leading public-service programs of the INC. It has been a tradition to hold it regularly during the natal day of the late executive minister even when he was alive.

“The initiatives and the path laid down by Brother Eraño are being continued and expanded by Eduardo V. Manalo. As proof, the INC continues its phenomenal growth in the United States, Russia, South Korea, Brazil, Japan and in many countries in Africa. Simultaneous with the expansion in these places is the holding of Lingap activities in different continents. We do not chose who to help. We give care and importance to everyone, irrespective of race or religion,” Santos added.

According to the INC, 16 countries have been reached by vigorous efforts to spread the faith in Africa alone. Various Lingap programs were held in South Africa, Kenya and Lesotho. Reception has been encouragingly warm and thousands have attended.

As of December 1, 2016, a total of 1,669 new chapels have been built in the Philippines and in other countries since Executive Minister Eduardo V. Manalo took the reins of leadership in September 2009. Huge houses of worship have been blessed and offered in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Japan, Australia and South Africa in recent years.

Santos additionally noted that one of the most important thrusts of the INC under the present leader was to help and assist the current administration’s programs and projects.

“We vow to support the noble aims of the government. The INC refuses to engage itself in bickering and negative propaganda. We actively involve ourselves in giving support and assistance to initiatives that help the nation develop and move forward. That’s why we keep on expanding Lingap. The Iglesia does not rely on public or private sector support to make Lingap and all our other social programs successful. Our ultimate objective is to help each and every Filipino,” Santos ended.