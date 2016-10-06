Imports draw spotlight in Superliga Grand Prix

IT’S all systems go for the import-flavored 2016 Asics Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix presented by PLDT Home Ultera on Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

All but one of the foreign players have checked in with their respective squads and were presented in a press conference on Thursday at the Mall of Asia.

Lynda Morales, Puerto Rico’s team captain in the recent Rio de Janeiro Olympics, banners what is billed as the strongest cast of imports ever to play in the country and in the interclub tourney backed by Mikasa, Mueller, Grand Sport and Senoh, with TV5 as official broadcast partner.

PSL President Ramon Suzara, Commissioner Dr. Ian Laurel, Sports 5 Head Patricia Bermudez-Hizon and representatives of the sponsors joined the imports of the six clubs in the launch.





“The Grand Prix is the highlight of the season where each team fields two foreign players. Now it’s not only players, but even foreign coaches [Moro Branislav of Foton] are joining the fray,” Suzara said. “We are really advancing not only players but also the coaching side. This is good for volleyball and PSL.”

Generika and Petron tangle in the opening match at 12:30 p.m., while Foton opens its title-retention campaign against dangerous F2 Logistics at 3 p.m. There will be a simple opening ceremony at 2:30 pm.

Morales will be partnering with 6-foot-5 Laura Schaudt for Cignal, which secured former Most Valuable Player Venus Bernal, Stephanie Mercado, Janine Marciano and Filipino-American Shawna-Lei Santos to emerge as the team to beat in the event that also have Focus Athletics, KLab Cyscorpions, Foton, Petron and F2 Logistics as sponsors.

Petron will parade high-flying Stephanie Niemer and Serena Warner of the United States, while reigning champion Foton will bank on seasoned veterans Lindsay Stalzer and Ariel Usher.

Generika, meanwhile, will be bannered by Trinidad and Tobago national team member Darlene Ramdin and Ukrainian Polina Liutikova, while RC Cola-Army will have former US juniors national team star Kierra Host and Hailie Ripley.