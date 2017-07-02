Imee willing to cooperate; laments continued detention of Ilocos Six

Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos said she will cooperate with the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability on its probe into the local government’s purchase of motor vehicles amounting to P66.45 million, which was sourced from its share of tobacco excise taxes.

Marcos, however, lamented the continued detention of six provincial government employees who were cited in contempt for allegedly refusing to answer questions by lawmakers conducting the inquiry.

“I have expressed my willingness to cooperate with the Committee on Good Government on the faith that the committee would conduct its current inquiry in accordance with the letter and spirit of Section 21, Article VI of the Constitution—that the inquiry is in aid of legislation and that the rights of persons appearing therein are protected,” she said in a statement released through her lawyer, former Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza.

Marcos said she has sent two letters to the committee where she requested to be clarified over the invitation of the House for her to attend the probe as a resource person.

“Even as those letters did not merit any response from the committee, my commitment to cooperate on Constitutional grounds has not changed,” she said.

Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez earlier signed a subpoena against Marcos to compel her to attend the July 25 resumption of the congressional probe.

Rep. Johnny Pimentel of Surigao del Sur, chairman of the House committee, said Marcos’s failure to attend the probe on the scheduled committee hearing this month will be enough ground for her to be cited in contempt.

Marcos insisted that Constitutional rights of persons invited to attend House inquiries must be respected.

She said the judiciary, and not Congress, is the rightful body to prosecute, as she lamented the fate of the provincial employees, collectively known as Ilocos Six, who have been illegally detained for more than a month now.

“As a former legislator, I also know that the power of legislative inquiry does not give Congress the power to deprive any citizen of constitutionally vested rights such as the rights to freedom of movement, and to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Neither does it vest Congress the power to act as a prosecutorial or judicial body that determines the innocence or guilt of anyone for any charge of misconduct. The judicial system, not Congress, is constitutionally empowered to do so,” she said.

She also hit lawmakers who have been threatening to have her arrested if she fails to attend the probe.

“The public threats directed to me on the certainty of my arrest and detention is extremely intimidating but unnecessary. I am already extremely intimidated by the manner the Ilocos Six were made to suffer the physical strain and mental torture of prolonged detention,” Marcos said.

“Given the recent media statements of the leaders of the Committee, I cannot expect to be treated fairly or any better than the Ilocos Six. In this light, I strongly reserve my right, together with the Ilocos Six, to resort to available legal remedies in defense of our constitutional rights. I have faith that ours is still a government of laws.”

The six Ilocos Norte employees who have been detained at the House of Representatives for almost a month now have asked the Court of Appeals to resolve their habeas corpus case immediately and declare their continued detention as illegal and a form of torture.

In a motion filed on June 23 before the CA’s Special Fourth Division, the petitioners – Josephine Calajate, Encarnacion Gaor, Genedine Jambaro, Evangeline Tabulog, Pedro Agcaoili Jr. and Eden Battulayan – said it was crucial for the protection of their constitutional rights for the case to be speedily resolved.

The six were detained on May 29 by the House Committee on Good Government and Accountability that is inquiring into the local government’s purchase of motor vehicles amounting to P66.45 million, which was sourced from its share of tobacco excise taxes.

The petitioners noted that the Court of Appeals has already issued three orders to the House of Representatives for the writ of habeas corpus as well as their temporary release.