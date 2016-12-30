Iloilo City government gift giving benefited over 25,000 older people, indigents and PWDs

ILOILO CITY—The city government here again brought cheer to more than 25,000 indigents, senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) with its gift-giving activity on December 23 and 24.

City Social Welfare and Development (CSWDO) head Alfredo Villanueva said they decided to hold the gift-giving for PWDs and the elderly on December 23 and indigents on December 24. This way, he said, the PWDs and elderly were given good accommodation, given their condition.

Some 2,500 PWDs and elderly and 23,000 indigents were chosen as recipients.

Tickets were provided to the target recipients to ensure everyone was accommodated. The allocation for the elderly was coursed through the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs, while for the PWDs, it was through the Persons with Disability Affairs Office. Meanwhile, for city indigents, the tickets were distributed through their barangay captains. The gift-giving activity was institutionalized under the administration of Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog to make sure city indigents partake of blessings during this Christmas season. Each recipient received a gift pack containing rice, noodles and canned goods.

The activity was held at the Iloilo Freedom Grandstand.