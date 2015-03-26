Ilocos Norte Emerging renewable energy capital

At least 70 international delegates and members of the Expert Group on New and Renewable Energy Technologies (EGNRET), a subcommittee of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec), will converge from April 13 to 16 in Ilocos Norte to discuss and conduct workshops in “doubling the Apec region’s goal of generating renewable energy.”

Gov. Imee R. Marcos said Ilocos Norte is proud to host the meeting as the province “is now an emerging renewable energy capital not only in the Philippines but also in Southeast Asia.”

Since 2010 her initiatives have paved the way for Ilocos Norte to become home to the 150-megawatt (MW) wind-power project of Energy Development Corporation (EDC), a unit of First Gen Corp., in Burgos; the 81-MW Caparispisan wind station of Northern Luzon UPC Asia Corp.; and the 52-MW Bangui wind project of Northwind Power and Development Corporation. The latter is also planning to build a 2-MW solar project to match its wind power generators in the province.

Ongoing project in the province includes the near completion of EDC’s 4.1-MW solar project within the Burgos wind project area.

‘Road map for doubling the share of renewables in the Apec region’

Through this meeting, Apec aims to discourage the subsidy of fossil fuels by promoting the use of renewable energy.

“We hope through holding the [44th meeting] of EGNRET [in Ilocos Norte], we can exchange information and learn new techniques [of renewable-energy production] from each other in the Apec region,” said Vivian Hsieh, Apec EGNRET’s secretariat.

In the recent Apec Energy Ministerial Meeting held in China, EGNRET strengthens its objective to develop a road map for the aspirational goal of doubling the share of renewables in the Apec energy mix, including in power generation by 2030.

Marcos noted that the province is an ideal investment site for renewable-energy facilities because of its “strong and consistent wind conditions, the presence of solar and a clean and green Ilocos Norte.”

Preparations under way

Maria P. Cerezo, director of the Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy Management Bureau, said that “as announced by the APEC EGNRET’s secretariat, the gathering will be devoted to meetings, workshops and site visit to the renewable-energy facilities in the province.”

“Preparations are already ongoing as we want to make sure that the delegates will have the chance to visit the tourist spots and experience the dynamic and rich culture of the province,” said Eric Pascua, head of the Provincial Investment Office.

Recently, Marcos lauded the strong contributions of renewable-energy production to the local community, especially during calamities and natural disasters.

J Michael Mugas, PGIN-CMO