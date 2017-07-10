ICTSI signs MOU to dredge, deepen Congo River for $35 million

PORT operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has inked a P2.02-billion ($35-million) memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a dredging contractor to deepen the Congo River.

Hans-Ole Madsen, who sits as senior vice president for ICTSI Europe, Middle East and Africa, said his group has partnered with Dredging International to bring the depth of the Congo River to as deep as 40 feet.

“We look forward to working with Dredging International and the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] government to realize this important project and the diverse benefits it will deliver to the transportation sector and the economy as a whole,” Madsen added. The project will eliminate current draught restrictions in the Divagante area near Boma and enable direct calls by mainline vessels at the ports of Matadi and Boma.

By doing so, both ports will resume their historic roles as the preferred natural gateways to the capital city of Kinshasa and its surrounding extensive hinterland, home to a rapidly growing market of 30 million people, the single largest in Central Africa.

The Philippine-based terminal operator runs the new Matadi Gateway Terminal in the DRC.

“It builds on the cooperative approach taken to the development of the Matadi Gateway Terminal and will represent a key component in the modernization of DRC marine infrastructure with benefits felt along the whole supply chain,” Madsen said.

The project is expected to bring extensive operational efficiency and cost savings to the western Congo supply chain and the market as a whole from 2018 onward.