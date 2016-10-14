ICTSI buys back $345.5-million perpetual securities to bolster capital structure

PORT operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) has repurchased $345.5 million of its outstanding perpetual securities via a tender offer, allowing the company to further strengthen its capital structure, while realizing significant cost savings.

ICTSI SVP and Chief Financial and Compliance Officer Rafael D. Consing said the liability-management exercise was funded by the $375-million issuance of new senior perpetual securities. “This capital management exercise is strategic and value accretive in many respects. The two most important are the extension of the call duration on almost half of ICTSI’s outstanding senior perpetual securities, and securing guaranteed annual cost savings from the lower distribution rate. We are pleased to have achieved these objectives particularly given the volatile market backdrop,” he said on Friday.

The tender offer involved security holders of Royal Capital BV’s outstanding $300 million, 6.25-percent senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities callable in 2019, and $450 million, 5.5-percent senior guaranteed perpetual capital securities callable in 2021.

An aggregate nominal principal amount of $345.45 million in the old perpetual securities was submitted by the security holders. Broken down, tenders of the 2019 securities amounted to $160.31 million, and $185.14 million for the 2021 securities. The Razon-led port operator successfully priced a $375-million offering of senior perpetual capital securities, which confers a right to receive distributions at a rate of 4.875 percent per annum and were priced at 99.225 percent.





The new securities were widely distributed with fund managers accounting for 46 percent, private banks for 30 percent, and banks for 24 percent. ICTSI operates a total of 30 common-user container terminals located in 20 countries, with a focus on facilities having total annual throughputs ranging from 50,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 2.5 million TEUs.