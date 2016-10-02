ICC-Cabcom OKs P52.2-B projects for rural areas in PHL

THE Cabinet Committee (Cabcom) of the interagency Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) has approved a total of P52.2 billion worth of projects to be undertaken nationwide, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

The Neda said in a statement that the amount covered seven projects, six of which are regional projects that contribute to spurring regional development and economic growth.

“These projects will ensure the realization of the Duterte administration’s goals to reduce poverty and inequality by focusing on regional, rural and agricultural development,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary and Neda Director General Ernesto M. Pernia said.

The project that accounted for the highest allocation was the P21-billion-worth expansion of the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP). The expansion will cover an additional 206 farm-to-market roads to reach a total of 386; 24 market roads and bridges, for a total of 44; and two rural road bridges, for a total of eight. The additional projects will also cover five communal irrigation systems, for a total of seven; 17 level two potable- water supply, for a total of 27; and 65 other agricultural-support infrastructure, for a total of 129. “The expansion will require an additional P21 billion on top of the current P27 billion currently financed through the World Bank,” the Neda said.





The PRDP is an ongoing nationwide program covering 16 regions and 80 provinces, including Davao del Norte, Iloilo, Isabela and Oriental Mindoro. These areas are also identified as major agricultural producers.

Other approved big-ticket infrastructure project is the P10.5-billion Plaridel Bypass Toll Road Project, which aims to upgrade the existing two-lane Plaridel bypass road in the province of Bulacan to a four-lane toll-road expressway. The project will also include the construction of two service roads along the Barangay Burol access to Angat River.

The list of ICC-Cabcom approvals includes the P9.2-billion New Cebu International Container Port (NCICP) Project, which will be built on a 25-hectare reclaimed island in the municipality of Consolacion, Cebu. It aims to decongest the existing Cebu International Port, which has already exceeded its optimal yard-utilization rate due to an increased cargo volume entering the port and its area limitation of only 14 hectares.

“The project’s total cost of P9.2 billion is proposed for funding through official development assistance,” the Neda said.

The NCICP is envisioned to be a modern international container postfacility that will help sustain development and economic growth of Cebu. The project will be implemented by the Department of Transportation and the Cebu Port Authority starting in the third quarter of 2017 until the second quarter of 2020. The ICC-Cabcom also approved the change in scope, cost and financing of the Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project (MMIP) Stage 2 project.

The change includes an increase in the design area and a decrease in total cost to P5.4 billion, from the Neda Board-approved P7 billion in 2010.

The MMIP-II project is being implemented by the National Irrigation Authority and is expected to be completed by 2018.

The ongoing project is in the North Cotabato and Maguindanao areas, which are potential rice baskets in Mindanao, and will irrigate almost 10,000 hectares of land in 56 conflict-affected areas.

Intended to contribute to sustained peace and order, it will cover the construction of three major service areas, which are in upper and lower Malitubog, and the Pagalungan extension area.

Other projects include the P2.8- billion General Luis-Kaybiga-Polo-Novaliches Road; the P2.7-billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project; and the P601.09-million Second Cordillera Highlands Agricultural Resources Management Project.

The ICC consists of the secretary of finance, as chairman; the Neda director general, as cochairman; and the executive secretary, the secretaries of agriculture, trade and industry, budget and management and the governor of the central bank of the Philippines, as members.

It evaluates the fiscal, monetary and balance of payments implications of major national projects, and recommends to the President the timetable of their implementation on a regular basis.