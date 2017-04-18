I.C. grants Eternal Plans preneed license for 2017

Eternal Plans Inc. (EPI) has received its preneed license for 2017 from the Insurance Commission (IC) with Certificate No. PN-2017-02-R.

The license authorizes Eternal Plans to offer life, pension and education plans, making it one of only three preneed companies that are licensed to offer all three preneed products.

It is also a proof of the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements.

Receiving the certificate from Insurance Commissioner Dennis B. Funa (fourth from left) is Eternal Plans Vice Chairman and CEO D. Antoinette Cabangon-Jacinto (third from left), witnessed by Elmer M. Lorica (second from left), EPI president and COO; Atty. Kristine Mari I. Reyes-Nolasco (fifth from left), chief of staff of the insurance commissioner; Amor B. Masigla (left), EPI senior assistant vice president for finance; and Rolando B. Bongalon, EPI senior assistant vice president for sales and marketing.

Advertisement

T. Anthony C. Cabangon is Eternal Plans chairman of the board.