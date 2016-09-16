Hybrid trains seen as viable solution to Metro congestion

By Elmer V. Recuerdo | Correspondent

ORMOC CITY—Traveling from Monumento in Caloocan City to the Mall of Asia in Pasay City in one hour is virtually impossible, except during Good Fridays. However, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) now has an innovation that can make this a reality.

All it needs is a public-private partnership deal to cover its production and the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) guarantee that it is safe for commuters.

Dubbed as Hybrid Electric Road Train (HERT), the vehicle runs on diesel fuel and an electric-powered battery. “It is developed by Filipino engineers using locally available parts,” DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Rowena Cristina L. Guevara told the BusinessMirror.





HERT is one of the technologies discussed at the first DOST Technology Transfer Day held here as part of the 25th Visayas Area Business Conference that ran from September 14 to 16. Most of the technologies presented were aimed at improving agricultural productivity; industry competitiveness, especially for small and medium industries; countryside development; environment and disaster-risk reduction and management; and quality health care.

Another technology presented that can help improve commuters’ mobility is the Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system, a rapid mass-transit system that is being eyed to ferry thousands of commuters daily from Santa Rosa to Calamba in Laguna.

Two prototypes have already been developed for HERT. One prototype has a capacity of 60 people per coach and can have as much as eight coaches linked together in a single trip. It can traverse the 23-kilometer distance from Monumento Circle to the Mall of Asia (MOA) in one hour, including stops in stations.

The system’s operation is similar to the railway transit. There will be stations that will be designated where the passenger can ride and alight. One coach will be scheduled to pass in each station every

44 seconds.

Unlike the present Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit system, there is no need to set up additional infrastructure as it will make use of the existing highway. “You have to remove buses in one dedicated lane. It works like the trains, there will be designated stops every kilometer,” Guevara said.

“They are designed to have a good turning point at Bonifacio Circle in Caloocan and at MOA,” she added.

Guevara said the technology has already been presented to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board. “There is a planned bus rapid transit of the DOTr, and we are hoping it will adopt the road-train technology. The DOTr is very receptive. They only want to make sure that these are all tested for safety,” she said.

A smaller prototype will be brought to Cebu for testing purposes on how well it will run in their existing road network.

Guevara said some companies have expressed willingness to undertake the operation. Also, there are 13 manufacturers that are capable of manufacturing and maintaining the coaches. “It solves the problem of maintenance because we have locals that can maintain them.”

“The way we imagine it, it will not be run by a single company. When you remove the buses from Edsa many bus companies will be affected. What will the bus operators do? So we imagine that they will also operate, will have their drivers, etc.,” Guevara said. “We will only replace the system. No one will lose their job or business and no one will be allowed to be monopolize it.”

As for the AGT technology, the DOST said it is being planned to ferry commuters from Santa Rosa to Calamba in Laguna. The technology aims to reduce traffic congestion, lessen greenhouse-gas emission and stimulate railway development and create more economic opportunities in urban centers.

A prototype of AGT is currently in Tutuban train station and is ready for transfer to Santa Rosa, where the railway line is longer to achieve top speed for testing in December. The technology is designed to run on a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour, well above the 60 kilometers per hour maximum speed mandated by the law.