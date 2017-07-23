HUDCC to scrutinize govt housing projects

The Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) will conduct an audit of all government housing projects to eliminate inefficiencies and corruption.

HUDCC Chairman General Eduardo del Rosario told the BusinessMirror that he has created an audit team and instructed the various shelter agencies to look into government housing projects.

“I have directed the implementing agencies under the HUDCC to conduct the investigation, we’ll wait for the result,” del Rosario said via SMS over the weekend.

The HUDCC and shelter agencies will undertake the audit and investigation amid reports that there are substandard government housing projects.

Del Rosario said those “involved in anomalous contracts will be aggressively pursued and penalized to the fullest extent of the law”.

Apart from this, del Rosario also encouraged the public to report housing anomalies through the government’s 8888 Citizens Complaint Hotline.

Based on HUDCC data, the housing need is around 5.56 million as of the end of 2016. Some 1.4 million are considered informal settler families and 40 percent of them are residing in Metro Manila.

The HUDCC also estimates that slum areas grow by 3.4 percent annually, making access to affordable housing a key development challenge for the Philippines.

In the past six years the government has only allocated 1.135 percent of the national budget for housing, or around P23 billion annually.

The allocation is only 0.12 percent of GDP annually in 2000 to 2014, the lowest among Southeast Asian countries.