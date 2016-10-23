HSBC rings in support for Globe, PLDT’s frequency buy

SANS explanation on their role in a government case against two telecommunication companies, the HSBC issued a statement supporting the monopoly by Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. of the country’s frequency control.

According to HSBC, the P70-billion paid by PLDT and Globe Telecom to buy San Miguel Corp.’s telco assets is “beneficial to consumers.” The bank, sans citing why it is issuing its statement, contradicts claims made by industry experts and the competition watchdog.

The mega deal in the telco industry is “potentially transformational for both the carriers and the consumers alike,” according to the world’s fourth-largest bank.

The London, UK-headquartered multinational banking and financial services company explained the purchase gives Globe Telecom and PLDT a “critical” asset that allows them to aggressively expand their network coverage and capacity.





“The deal to acquire the spectrum is potentially transformational,” the document obtained by the BusinessMirror read. “This enables them to rapidly improve capacity and coverage.”

The multinational financial- services company noted that it is beyond question why the two carriers started rolling out cell sites on the bandwidth that they acquired with the purchase deal, particularly the 700-megahertz (MHz) band.

“There is no surprise that the telcos began to roll out infrastructure on this bandwidth even before receiving full clearance from the deal from the regulatory bodies,” the document read.

But the deal is currently being questioned by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), which claimed that the transaction might have a negative impact on the country’s telco industry.

The competition council said the transaction “will weaken any potential competitors, such that they will impose less competitive constraints than they would have done in the counterfactual.”

But such a review is currently in limbo, as the appellate court granted the relief sought by PLDT. The Court of Appeals on Wednesday asked the parties involved in the case to wrap up their claims and submit comments before the judicial body early next month.

The competition regulator has vowed to submit a “strong opposition” to the telco players’ plea. Despite this, HSBC believes that the two telcos will win the case.

“It looks less likely that this deal will be blocked,” the document read sans giving the reason for the statement.

In a nutshell, the two Filipino telcos acquired San Miguel’s telco business for almost P70 billion on May 30. This transaction freed up the coveted 700-MHz frequency band, which, according to the players, is the key to improve the current state of the Internet in the Philippines.

Aside from giving access to the incumbent players access to 90 MHz of the 700-MHz band, the transaction, likewise, gave the two players additional frequencies across all other bands.

Before the acquisition of the telco business of San Miguel, which used to hold 345 MHz across different bands, PLDT Inc. held 290 MHz and Globe, 210 MHz.

After the transaction, the pair returned 20 MHz of the 700-Mhz band, 15 MHz of the 2,500- to 2,700-MHz band, 40 MHz of the 3,400- to 3,500-MHz band, and 10 MHz of the 800-MHz band to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to ensure that “a third player can still operate” in the near future.

The remainder was divided equally, giving PLDT 420 MHz in total spectrum holdings, and Globe, 340 MHz.

The telco regulator has issued a “co-use agreement” on the frequencies, and has ordered the two telcos to improve their services in a year.

Experts in the telco industry and foreign credit watchers have been very vocal of their warning that the transaction will result in curbed competition in the hotly-contested industry lorded by the duopoly.

To further drive competition, they said there is a need for the market to have a new core player, one that will force the two telcos to be more aggressive in expanding their coverage and capacity using existing resources.