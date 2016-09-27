How to structure your compensation, cut tax

You may be paying more taxes than you should pay for your salary and total compensation. With the new tax-exemption rules that took effect last year, many firms have yet to avail themselves of the tax savings and benefits that these bring with the confusion on how to properly compute for the salaries, wages and benefits both for individual and corporate taxpayers. To help the millions of taxpayers and thousands of business organizations address the labor and tax concerns on this recent regulation, the Center for Global Best Practices is launching a pioneering seminar for business owners, decision-makers and human-resources practitioners, entitled “How to Structure and Compute Your Salaries, Wages & Benefits with the New Tax Rules,” scheduled on Thursday, October 6 at the Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City. For details and a complete list of seminars, including Best Practices in Understanding Contract Law for Non-Lawyers, Best Practices in Developing High-Performance Teams, and How To and Best Practices Guide to Valid Dismissal, you may log on to www.cgbp.org .

Attendees will learn the use of De Minimis Benefits, Fringe Benefits, tax exemptions, new regulations on 13th-month pay, new minimum wage law that took effect on June 16, updated allowable deductions, other benefits and more! Participants will be shown how to link these new measures to create a cohesive and highly beneficial structure for employers and employees. This offers a window for companies to align compensation approaches with business strategies to achieve a program that attracts, retains and motivates workers and, at the same time, minimizes tax costs to businesses and their people.

Learn all these from labor-law practitioner and HR expert lawyer Elvin Villanueva.