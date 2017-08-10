How to make employees use their vacation time

Vacations are good for business. Taking time off not only enhances productivity but also immunizes us against the negative attitudes that can be contagious in the workplace.

But if vacations produce positive effects, why are we taking fewer days off? In one study, researchers found that employees fear that their manager will think less of them. To change this perception, you need to be creative about getting your team members to take a vacation.

First, make the business case. During a team meeting, share research on the benefits of vacation. For example, taking time off improves creativity and engagement. Foregoing vacation has been linked to impulsiveness, poor concentration and negativity. Hearing this information will help disabuse your employees of the notion that you’ll think poorly of them for taking their full vacation.

As with all important workplace matters, the key to vacation compliance is to measure and manage it. Keep track of how many vacation days employees have taken, and give periodic updates. Ideally, work it into performance planning at the beginning of the year. (Research has shown that vacations planned more than a month in advance are restorative, whereas the stress of last-minute vacations can negate their positive impacts.) If getting employees to use their full vacation allotment is a challenge, make tracking it public to increase positive peer pressure.

For some employees, not taking time off is actually a selfish move. They find it arduous to prepare everything for their absence and conclude that it’s just not worth it. Your role is to make preparing for vacation as seamless as possible. Over the long term, establishing backups for each position and codifying processes make it easier for employees to be away, knowing their job is in good hands. In the short term, provide a template for employees to document their activities and projects, and assign someone to cover each. Start this conversation a couple of weeks before vacation so that as many tasks as possible can be finished in advance. A smooth getaway this year will increase the likelihood that the person will take more vacation next year.

But your efforts to encourage people to take time off will be for naught if you reinforce the wrong behavior during vacation. Make it clear before employees leave that you don’t want them checking their e-mail or voicemail. When possible, exclude them from group e-mails. Instead, save a list of things that you want to cover when they return.

Although vacations are for unplugging, many employees fear the avalanche of e-mails that will await them. To increase the use and quality of vacation time, make returning from it less painful. Ideally, schedule a day or a half day for the person to catch up and leave the other employees covering the role. If you have flexibility as a manager, allow the person to work from home on the first day back to help with overcoming jet lag or tackling laundry. Small gestures that create a little breathing room will ensure that you don’t erode the vacation’s benefits right away.

One of the benefits that you’ll want to capitalize on is the time for the brain to focus on other things. This resting phase allows it to consolidate all the information it has learned over the year. Changing gears also promotes insight and creativity. Take advantage of these perks by scheduling a long meeting with the person a few days after his vacation. Lavishing him with attention will reinforce his choice to take time off and provide the opportunity for a different kind of conversation. This meeting is an ideal time to talk about process improvements, challenging stakeholder issues or career development, all of which will feel more manageable after a vacation.

Even if you try proactive strategies, some of your team might still leave unused vacation time. Don’t ignore it. Make this a subject for feedback. Try something like: “I notice you have seven unused vacation days. I checked, and this is the third year in a row you haven’t taken all of your vacation. I’m concerned about your ability to bring your best if you’re not getting an opportunity to fully unplug. When are you going to schedule those days?”

But before you implement these strategies, check your own vacation balance. If you’re a vacation violator, be honest. Opening up about why you haven’t taken time off and what you’re going to do to change that might help others get there with you.

The author Liane Davey is the cofounder of 3COze Inc. and author of You First: Inspire Your Team to Grow Up, Get Along, and Get Stuff Done.