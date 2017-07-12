How to handle a disagreement on your team

When you manage a team, you can’t ensure that everyone will get along. Given competing interests, needs and agendas, you might even have people who vehemently disagree. What’s your role in a situation like this?

Ideally, you can coach your colleagues to talk to each other and resolve their conflict without you, making clear that their disagreement is harmful to them and the organization. But that’s not always possible. In these cases, it’s important to intervene—not as a boss, but as a mediator. You’ll be more effective in addressing everybody’s interests if you use mediation rather than authority.

■ Why rely on mediation? Your colleagues are more likely to own the decision and follow through if they’re involved in making it. If you dictate what they should do, they won’t learn anything about resolving conflict. Rather, they’ll become more dependent on you to figure out their disputes. Of course, there will be times when you’ll need to decide how the conflict should be resolved—for example, if company policy issues are involved or all other avenues have failed—but those occasions are rare.

■ What if your colleagues expect you to step in as the boss? You might say that although you have the authority to impose an outcome, you hope that, together, you can find a resolution that works for everyone. You could also tell them that when the three of you are together, they should devote their energy to reaching agreement, rather than trying to persuade you which side should prevail.

■ Should you initially meet separately or together? There are pros and cons to both approaches. If you first sit down with your colleagues separately, don’t focus on how to resolve the conflict, but rather on understanding the disagreement and convincing both colleagues that you are willing to listen and help them address their concerns. Initial separate meetings are more successful if the manager spends time building empathy. The risk in starting separately is that each colleague may think that the other is going to use the meeting to sway your perspective. You can avoid this by explaining that the purpose is to understand both sides, not to form an opinion on who is right.

Meeting jointly at first has its upsides, too. Giving both parties a chance to do some controlled venting may clear the air between them. You should check with them before proposing this approach to be sure that they can maintain their composure. Another good reason to meet together is that, ultimately, your colleagues need to own the resolution and develop the ability to talk to each other when future conflicts arise. Of course, the risk is that you cannot control the process and the meeting escalates the conflict.

Research suggests that building empathy separately and then moving to a joint meeting is more effective than starting jointly and then meeting separately.

■ What should you accomplish in your first meeting? Explain that your role is to help your colleagues find a mutually acceptable resolution and ensure that it does not negatively affect the team or the organization. Make clear that deciding whether a particular agreement is acceptable requires their buy-in and yours. Establish rules—mutual respect and no interruptions, for example—before you begin.

■ What information do you need to draw out? In future meetings, you’ll need to learn from both people what their positions, interests and priorities are. Gather this information by asking “why?” or “why not?” questions to uncover the interests that underlie their positions,

listening carefully and reformulating what you hear about one colleague’s interests to ensure you understand and that the other colleague also hears them.

■ What are the pitfalls? Your colleague may try to convince you that his view of the facts is correct, that his position is “right” or that he should prevail because he has more power.

We call these facts, rights and power arguments, and they are detrimental because they distract everyone from seeking a satisfactory resolution.

In a facts argument, both colleagues may have been at the same scene, but each remembers it differently. They both think that if they could convince you and the other person of their view of the facts, the conflict would be over. But even if you had been there, it’s counterproductive to try to convince others of your view because they’re unlikely to change their minds. The best approach is to agree to disagree and move on.

Arguments about rights may come in the form of appeals to fairness or past practices. But for every rights argument one colleague makes, the other can make a different one. If they start to invoke fairness, suggest that the discussion be put aside while you jointly search for information that might help resolve the conflict.

Power arguments are essentially threats. Being threatened makes people defensive and distrustful and, therefore, more reluctant to share information about their positions, interests and priorities. If one person issues a threat, repeat the ground rules and what you’re trying

to accomplish.

■ How can you move toward an agreement? Finding potential settlements may be easy if it becomes clear that the conflict was just a misunderstanding or that there is a way forward that respects both parties’ interests. But if their interests are as much in conflict as their positions, finding a settlement may be more difficult.

There are several ways to facilitate an agreement in this situation. Often, parties can simply agree on how they are going to interact or address the issue in the future. This can be tricky, though. Sometimes one might be willing to engage in a future-based agreement but not trust the other to follow through. In those cases, fall back on these types of agreements:

■ Limited duration. Instate the agreement as a trial and evaluate before continuing.

■ Contingent. This agreement depends on a future event not happening. If the event does happen, an alternative agreement takes effect.

■ Nonprecedent setting. This protects against risk because the parties agree that the settlement will not set a precedent in the event that a similar conflict arises later.

Jeanne Brett is a professor of dispute resolution and organizations at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Stephen B. Goldberg is a professor emeritus at the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.