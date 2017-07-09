How to be ‘hipster’ and ‘on fleek’ with today’s Gen Z terms

Our first listing of Gen Z terms that have found their way to mainstream media generated so much positive interest that we think a second part is in order. So, here is another selection of words used by the younger members of today’s work force—five more terms that you might encounter while trolling on social media or overhear when some young staff are talking about the day’s to-do’s.

Shade—a subtle insult.

Taylor Swift was overheard throwing shade at Katy Perry.

Did you really say that? The shade!

It’s funny, but “subtle insult” may sound like an oxymoron because nothing is quite subtle if it hits a raw nerve or sounds rude and offensive, right? I suspect, however, the use of “shade” here pertains to the hue or tinge of a color, hence the subtlety. And so to Gen Z kids, throwing shade at someone means insulting them in a subtle, but very confident way.

With roots in Latino, black or queer culture, the term has certainly found its way to mainstream digital media.

Goals—describes something aspirational.

OMG, did you see her new hairstyle? Goals.

They’re such a cute couple! #relationshipgoals.

#Goals, which is commonly used on Instagram, doesn’t stray too far from its traditional use. Variations include #relationshipgoals, #feedgoals, #squadgoals and the like. In a campaign, using the term is a quick way to either establish that the brand understands what the young consumer wants, or sets the longing for something that the audience didn’t know they wanted. It can be as big as traveling the world, or as mundane as being able to compose and sing an original new song for Youtube.

For instance, #squadgoals might be used to describe a group of extremely attractive influencers who conveniently happen to be friends. Kylie Jenner’s lip kits may be called #makeupgoals.

The new use of the term, however, has begun to draw some criticism for causing people to set their standards either too low or way too high. But the fact remains that #goals always inspires or motivates people to improve themselves.

Hipster—non mainstream, alternative, also associated with the term bohemian.

Have you been to that new café? It’s so hipster!

I don’t know who Justin Bieber is: I only listen to hipster music.

I guess this is another variation on the old term “hippie” or “hip”, which belonged to another generation. “Hipster” used to be a term that vaguely described most things counterculture, whether in fashion, music or beliefs. A “true hipster” did not take pride in calling themselves a hipster. True hipsters made fun of hipster wannabes, or poked fun at themselves for knowing that to a certain extent, they fall into the category of being a hipster.

Eventually, the term was used to describe people who were cool without trying to be, which was something many people wanted to look like. As a result, brands adopted the look and feel of this lifestyle term and mass-produced it, as well.

Bae—a term of endearment used to refer to a significant other, a crush or a close friend; also used as an adjective for someone you admire

I love you, bae!

OMG, he’s such a bae!

Both an acronym (Before Anyone Else) and a shortened version of “baby” or “babe”, bae or your bae, when used to refer to someone, shows extreme affection for them or holds them in high regard. It’s the new “heartthrob” which was in and of itself a brand.

So if Richard Gomez is/was a heartthrob, Alden Richards is touted as the “Pambansang Bae”. a title he acquired when he rose to popularity as the ultimate dream boy of Maine Mendoza or Yaya Dub, a character in the kalyeserye segment of Eat Bulaga.

Yes, Alden is a bae—the kind you’d want to take home to your parents, which is depicted in the many Television commercials that now feature him.

In the Philippines, one offshoot of the term bae is the emergence of “bimb”, which is being used as an ironic term of endearment. It’s a response to Kris Aquino’s reentry into the spotlight, which often shines on her youngest son Bimby/Bimb, as well. People have remarked on how close the relationship is between the two, and have started using it instead of bae.

On fleek—meaning “on point”, admirable, or spot-on.

Her eyebrows are so on fleek!

His talk is totally on fleek!

Used extensively on Instagram, to refer to something being on fleek is similar to saying it is #goals. It’s also being used to describe something as being aspirational.

So when someone henceforth refers to you as hipster, take it as a compliment because it means you are cool.

Or when your life story becomes someone’s “goals”, you can be sure that they now aspire to be like you.

And if you ever get called a bae,” brace for the massive outpouring of attention—you’ve become a “crush ng bayan!”

