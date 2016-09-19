How should we spend P37 billion?

Among the projects being pushed by the current administration to address transportation are several bus rapid-transit (BRT) projects in major thoroughfares across Metro Manila. The projects listed are a 12.3-kilometer line from Manila City Hall to Quezon Circle, a 48-km line along Edsa that will connect Ortigas Center, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) and Ayala Avenue, and one along the C-5 corridor.

Despite being approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) under both the Aquino and Duterte administrations, members of Congress during last week’s hearing on Metro Manila development showed opposition to these projects.

Skeptical of the project are former Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman and incumbent Rep. Bayani F. Fernando of Marikina and Rep. Prospero A. Pichay Jr. of Surigao. Both reasoned that, instead of spending more money on other projects, the money is better spent on improving the existing Metro Rail Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit lines.

A BRT is a mass-transit system where buses, primarily articulated or long buses, run on a dedicated lane separated from other traffic. Just like railway systems, BRT systems have their own dedicated stations, boarding platforms and fare collection. But unlike railways, BRT systems are a fraction of the cost and are said to be more flexible.





While dedicated bus ways have existed in Europe since the late 1960s, the first commercial BRT system was the Rede Integrada de Transporte (RIT) launched in Curitiba, Brazil, in 1972. Since then, over a hundred systems in 40 countries have been deployed.

Since BRT system implementation has been a resounding success in the countries where it was introduced, it would make sense that we adapt the same system here. But will implementing such system give the same, if not better, results and drastically improve our public transportation system?

Before implementing any system, one must first look at the existing variables and conditions in the places where these will be implemented. Among the corridors selected for implementation is Edsa. Originally designed with 12 lanes, three of which are occupied by the MRT Line 3, taking four more lanes to implement a BRT system would reduce the already crowded road to five lanes. All of which would be shared by private vehicles, city buses, provincial buses and express shuttles.

It would make better sense if the P37 billion that would be spent on the Edsa BRT project be put into improving the MRT 3 system. With the procurement of new four car trains, an advanced signaling system and an upgraded power system, the line is said to be able to carry up to 1.2 million passengers per day.

Then the question comes to the efficiency of the BRT system in terms of speed and number of passengers. The only BRT currently running that carries 1 million passengers per day on a single line is the Guangzhou BRT in China, which is mostly elevated. We have not seen a publicly released feasibility study as to what we will be getting for our P37-billion BRT system. Until then, it is really all theory and little substance.