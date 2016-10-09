House vows approval of tax-exemption bill

THE leadership of the House of Representatives has vowed to exempt workers earning P25,000 monthly, or P300,000 annually, and below from personal income tax (PIT).

Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said, “The lower house will deliver President Duterte’s commitment that workers earning P25,000 and below should be tax-exempted.”

But Mr. Duterte’s commitment to increase the bracket of workers paying PIT runs counter to the proposal of the Department of Finance (DOF). The DOF proposal seeks to exempt from PIT only workers with a monthly salary of P20,833, or P250,000 annually.

But Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of Quirino believes the issue will be resolved in a meeting between the lower house and the DOF.





“We are set to meet DOF officials soon,” said Cua, who is also chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Despite conflicting views between the lawmakers and the DOF, Cua said his committee is eyeing to pass the bill lowering PIT and its offsetting measures by December. Cua also believes the bill would be approved during a plenary session in January next year.

He earlier said the House of Representatives will just make an “improvement” on the DOF proposal, instead of a rejection of the finance department’s proposed comprehensive tax- reform package.

Cua added that one of the“improvements” the lower chamber will apply on the DOF proposal is the inclusion of a provision on tax-collection efficiency of revenue-generating agencies.

“One of the tax-collection efficiency measures we are eyeing is the improvement of our point-of-sale system,” he said. Cua pointed as example commercial establishments in countries like Singapore that are “directly connected to the revenue- collection agencies.”

“This [system] makes tax administration more efficient in these countries,” Cua said. “The country’s big business establishments are not connected, at least in real time, to revenue-collection agencies. Currently they implement manual uploading. That is something that we can do better.”

The lower chamber wants this plan to be included as offsetting measures to cover up for the estimated P159 billion in foregone revenues from the planned PIT rates, instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities as the DOF wants.

Under the DOF proposal, only workers earning not over P250,000 annually should be exempted from PIT.

In the current setup, those earning P10,000 or less per month pay a 5-percent income tax, while those with yearly earnings of P500,000 and above pay a 32-percent income tax.

However, the DOF bill will expand the VAT base by reducing the coverage of its exemptions, including privileges granted for senior citizens and PWDs, and through adjustment of excise taxes imposed on petroleum products. Likewise, the DOF proposes to restructure the excise tax on automobiles except for buses, trucks, cargo vans, jeeps, jeepney substitutes and special purpose vehicles to cover losses in tax revenues.

The bill also seeks to repeal Section 4 of the Expanded Senior Citizens Act (Esca) of 2010, as well as Sections 32-A and 33-A of the Magna Carta for PWDs.

Section 4 of the Esca provides VAT exemption for medicines, professional fees of attending physicians in all private hospitals, land mass transit, airfare, seafare, and utilization of services in hotels, admission fees in theater and cinema houses and funeral and burial services for the death of senior citizens.

Sections 32-A and Section 32-B of the Magna Carta for PWDs provide for a 20-percent discount and exemption from VAT, if applicable, on certain goods and services as tax incentives to a family of a PWD.

In a radio interview, Cua admitted the government has been losing at least P10 billion in revenues due to alleged abuses in the implementation of VAT exemption for senior citizens.

“It [the tax-exemption bill] has to be a nonemotional decision,” he said. “It has to be a decision based on research.”

But Cua has said the lower chamber would most likely retain and not remove VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs.

“The Speaker has made it clear: it is not possible to remove [VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs] and, of course, we’ll stand by him,” the lawmaker added.