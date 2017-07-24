House, Senate reveal priority measures in second year of Duterte administration

Congress leaders confirmed forging an agreement to convene the Senate and the House of Representatives as a constituent assembly early next year to amend the Constitution and pave the way for the shift to a federal form of government favored by the Duterte administration.

At the resumption of sessions on Monday, Senate President Aquilino L. Pimentel III said aside from Malacañang-endorsed priority bills, including a tax-reform package to raise more funds to bankroll administration projects, lawmakers were expected to submit their own pet bills for inclusion in the priority list of legislation during their regular session.

“Of course, I will push that we study the revision of the Constitution, not only for federalism purposes but even for the economic provisions,” Pimentel III told Senate reporters.

He added that heeding the people’s clamor the Senate will, likewise, push legislation establishing “a national ID system”, as well as “strengthening our anti-terrorism laws”.

BBL

Pimentel confirms the Senate will also front-load passage of the awaited Bangsamoro basic

law (BBL) granting greater autonomy to Muslim areas in Mindanao.

“The BBL is also a priority, especially because it will be certified as urgent,” the Senate President said, explaining that “a bill certified as urgent [by Malacañang] means that it is certified as important”.

Death penalty

Pimentel indicated, however, gave no firm commitment to also fast-track passage of a Senate version of the House-approved bill restoring death penalty for heinous crimes.

“As Senate President, this [death penalty] bill was submitted by the House, so I think we owe it as a gesture of friendship to the House that since they passed this, it means they also want us to discuss it,” Pimentel said, adding, “Only up to that point. I will assure the House that we will discuss the death penalty bill.”

He clarified that reimposition of capital punishment is “not a priority bill, it is in the regular course of business” of the Senate in their second regular session.

Cha-cha

On learning that proposed Constitutional amendments were excluded from the original 13 priority bills endorsed by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Committee (Ledac) for Congress approval at the resumption of regular sessions this week, Pimentel said he tucked in the Charter change (Cha-cha) proposal on a separate list.

“I made it on my list of priorities, which I submitted to Senate Majority Leader [Vicente] Tito C. Sotto III,” Pimentel disclosed before convening Monday’s session.

He affirmed that “Congress also pursues its priorities not only the Ledac identified ones.” The Senate President admitted, however, there is yet “no formal agreement” between Senate and House leaders on how push Charter changes. “But in principle I agree. I made Charter change a priority in this second session,” he added.

This developed as members of the House of Representatives, along with their Senate counterparts, separately opened their second regular session under the 17th Congress on Monday morning, prior to convening their joint session later in the day to hear President Duterte deliver his annual State of the Nation Address (Sona).

House agenda

For his part, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez reports that members of the House passed on third and final reading at least 210 bills in their previous session. “Given that we had 97 session days, that’s an average of two bills on third reading for every session day,” the Speaker said, asserting that “our concrete efforts to provide our people with better chances in life are undeniable”.

Speaker Alvarez added that among the House-approved legislation are the 2017 national budget, the death-penalty bill and the comprehensive tax reform bill noting that the Senate and House-approved bills are now awaiting Duterte’s action to sign these into law, including bills to make tertiary education more accessible, increased interconnections through free Internet in public places, updating the Revised Penal Code and beefing up public health-care services.

“We should also look into how land transportation, railways, airports, and seaports are organized and regulated. Often, a review of said areas of public interest would show how chaotic their regulatory frameworks are,” he said. “Let us begin by merging the LTO [Land Transportation Office] and the LTFRB [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] into the Land Transportation Authority.”

The country’s railways will be regulated via a new body, the Philippine Railways Authority, which will set the uniform standards and fares for all railways, Alvarez added.

The Speaker said the chamber will also pass a bill creating the Philippine Airports Authority. “The same holds true for airports. We must create the Philippine Airports Authority since the different airports act autonomously, without sufficient oversight and agreed upon standards, given that many have their own charters.”

Legislative franchises

According to Alvarez, a measure requiring operators of casinos, public transportation, as well as mining companies to secure a legislative franchise from Congress prior to their operations will also be passed.

“Now, let us complete the reorganization by adding a safeguard mechanism that will make certain that the public’s interest will always be protected. This will make certain that their applications are scrutinized deeply. Only the deserving will be allowed to operate,” he added.

On mining, Alvarez said the bill requiring mining companies to secure a legislative franchise and subjecting mining companies to congressional oversight is included in the Lower House’s priority measures.

The Speaker said the bill will also require mined ores to be processed or semiprocessed within the Philippines.

Alvarez also mulls over the removal of the regulatory powers of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) over casinos.

“The regulatory framework is chaotic, full of overlaps, conflicts of interests and, at times, there is no clear central regulatory body. Let’s start off with Pagcor. It does not make sense for it to regulate and operate. An entity that has this power runs the risk of dealing itself a favorable hand while undercutting others,” he added.

Family-related bills

Alvarez also said the House will address concerns involving the basic fundamental unit of society—the family.

Alvarez said a measure for the dissolution of marriages will also be passed to free couples from an “unhappy marriage”. “Admittedly, there is a sad reality about some marriages. We do not always get it right the first time around. Unfortunately, the present system practically coerces married persons to remain with each other even if the relationship is beyond repair and has caused, and continues to cause, harm to the well-being of the husband, the wife and, worse, the children involved. We have to change this.”

“Married persons can mutually agree to end their marriage subject to the approval of the court. One of the conditions, which must be complied with, is an agreed upon and executable framework to provide for the care and support of their children,” he added.

The Speaker will also file a measure that seeks to legalize civil union, not just

for same-sex couples, but also for heterosexual couples.

Alvarez said he is also looking at equalizing the treatment of illegitimate children. “Let us not stop there. Children, through no fault of theirs, have been stigmatized by society for being born outside of a valid marriage. It is time to end the unequal treatment of legitimate and illegitimate children. We can start the process by equalizing the benefits that children receive regardless of whether or not they were born within or outside wedlock. This is an issue of justice and fairness. I hope that you support it, as well.”