House, Senate partnership is ‘good’

The legislative partnership between the House of Representatives and the Senate is one of the most important partnerships in the Philippine government, as both houses of Congress need to be one, yet independent, to craft and pass laws.

According to the 1987 Constitution, legislative power shall be vested in the Congress of the Philippines, which shall consist of a Senate and a House of Representatives.

Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez described the relationship between the upper and lower houses as “good.”

“We have good relationship with the Senate. We’ve been conducting regular meetings with the Senate leadership to assure the passage of our respective legislative agenda in the 17th Congress,” the Speaker said. “Our mission, in this 17th Congress, is clear: To enact laws that will deliver to our nation and our people a future better than yesterday’s and brighter than today’s,” he said.





PDP-Laban and Majority Leader Rep. Rodolfo C. Fariñas of Ilocos Norte said the partnership of two houses is strong as Senate President Aquilino Martin L. Pimentel III and Alvarez came from the same political party—President Duterte’s PDP-Laban.

“We don’t have a problem in terms of partnership [with the senators] because the Senate President and the Speaker belong to the same party,” Fariñas said.

“We are on track [to pass our legislative agenda] under the leadership of the Speaker. The President has signified to convene regularly the Ledac [Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council],” Fariñas added.

The lawmakers said the 17th Congress legislative agenda is important, as it will be a tool “to effect meaningful and genuine change.”

Alvarez said both the House of Representatives and the Senate would give each other full support through the immediate passage of priority bills.

The Speaker said included on the House’s legislative agenda are tax-reform law; mining-reform law; transforming the country’s unitary presidential form of government to a federal parliamentary system; reimposition of death penalty; reversion of the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9; emergency powers for the President to resolve the traffic problem; enactment of a freedom of information law, labor-reform law and law increasing pensions for retirees; and the revision of Government Procurement Act.

If this legislative agenda seems overly ambitious to some, Alvarez said it is only because of inertia.

Tax reform

Alvarez said the chamber would prioritize the passage of the tax-reform bill. “The law on income taxation should be simplified into one imposed on gross income progressively. Tax laws have become so complicated that they are exploited by corrupt BIR [Bureau of Internal Revenue] officials in order to extort money from taxpayers,” the Speaker said.

“Ordinary individuals, for their part, choose not to pay taxes, precisely because they do not understand tax laws. A simplified law on taxation would encourage people to pay taxes and contribute to a society that they know will take care of them,” he added.

However, Alvarez has recently rejected the tax-reform package being pushed by the Department of Finance (DOF).

He said the House Committee on Ways and Means would counter the DOF tax-reform package through the crafting of a new tax-reform bill. Alvarez would set a consultation with the Senate and the DOF to discuss the tax-reform proposal, which seeks to lower the personal income-tax (PIT) rates.

The DOF bill includes the lowering of the PIT and its proposed offsetting measures to cover up for the estimated P159 billion in foregone revenues from the planned tax-reform rates.

Under the DOF’s bill, workers earning not over P250,000 annually will be exempted from the PIT.

However, the DOF bill will expand the value-added tax base by reducing the coverage of its exemptions, including privileges granted for senior citizens and persons with disabilities; adjustment of excise taxes imposed on petroleum products; and restructuring the excise tax on automobiles, except for buses, trucks, cargo vans, jeeps, jeepney substitutes and special-purpose vehicles to cover up the estimated P159-billion government revenue lost.

Alvarez said that, instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens, PWDs and imposing excise tax on petroleum, the finance department and its attached agencies should improve their tax-collection efficiency.

Mining

Alvarez said the House would like to see mining companies securing a legislative franchise before they are allowed to operate.

The Speaker said he would file a bill requiring mining companies to secure legislative franchise and subjecting mining companies to congressional oversight. His bill will also require mined ores to be processed or semiprocessed within the Philippines.

“That way, their activities would be subject to legislative oversight and their franchises can be revoked by the oversight body, instead of a probably bribable bureaucrat in an obscure DENR [Department of Environment and Natural Resources] office if they violate the terms and conditions,” Alvarez said.

“Also, we would like to ensure that these companies do not export the ores they mine. Processing or semiprocessing of these ores should be done within the Philippines. This is one way to give jobs to our people, instead of enriching only the stockholders of mining companies,” he added.

Federalism

The Speaker said the proposal changing the country’s form of government from the unitary presidential form to government to a federal parliamentary system is also a top priority.

Alvarez said the House would highly prioritize the revision of the 1987 Constitution through constituent assembly (Con-ass). “Of course, the most holy grail of all is the revision of the 1987 Constitution and the transformation of our system of government from a unitary presidential form to a federal parliamentary one. The unitary and highly centralized form of government was imposed on us by the colonizing power of Spain and the United States of America for one reason: total control over the country,” he said.

“The results have been stunted growth in about 80 percent of our country, and the overdependence of local government units [LGUs] upon the national government. The power of imperial Manila over the rest of our nation has to end. Our LGUs need to be allowed to stand on their own feet and to develop and grow as they see fit, subject only to standards that the national government may set,” Alvarez added. Alvarez said a shift to a federal form of government is crucial to spur the socioeconomic development of each region or state.

“In a federal form of government, the regions or state would retain around 80 percent of the taxes. The regions will be empowered to manage their natural resources and adopt their own development policies,” he said.

“We have the right also to create opportunities for our people, and we will have the chance to chart our own destinies,” he added. “We would be the ones to decide whether we would grow or remain poor. But that would depend, of course, on the officials we would put into office.”

In a federal system, he explained, each region or state can enact its own laws in accordance with the culture, tradition and belief of the people in the region, which may be different from the other regions.

Alvarez added the Duterte administration offers the best opportunity to shift to a federal form of government.

The House leader said President Duterte has chosen to change the Constitution through Congress acting as Con-Ass, instead of through a constitutional convention, in order to save funds that could be used for other purposes.

“In a constituent assembly, we don’t have to spend as much. Besides, the senators and congressmen were also elected into office. We will constitute ourselves into an assembly to revise the present Constitution,” Alvarez said. He added that the draft of the new Constitution may be completed and submitted to the people in a plebiscite for ratification by mid-term election in 2019.

If the new Charter is approved by the people, the remainder of the term of President Duterte will be a transition government, with the first election under a federal form of government to take place in 2022.

Meanwhile, Alvarez said the Office of the President is currently reviewing the draft of an executive order (EO) creating the Constitutional Commission (Con-com), which he hopes Duterte will be able to sign immediately and appoint members of the Con-com.

Alvarez said creating a 25-man Con-com would help Congress in amending the present Constitution.

Anticrime

The passage of anticrime bills, including the reimposition of the death penalty for heinous crimes and reversion of the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 years old are among the priorities of the House.

“We must reimpose the death penalty for heinous crimes. Among Asean nations, only Cambodia and the Philippines have no capital punishment; all the other eight countries impose death penalty in various forms and for various crimes,” Alvarez said.

“As the President has said, it is a simple universal law of karma: if you borrow from me a thousand pesos, then you must pay back the same amount, plus interest. If you take a human life, especially if you do it deliberately and with premeditation, you must pay with your life. If, by being a drug lord, you destroy the lives and futures of a thousand people, then you must pay accordingly,” he said.

According to the lawmaker, the same philosophy is behind the move to revert the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 years old.

“This is not, as critics say, a throwback to a barbarian age. The age of exemption from criminal responsibility in Singapore is 7, the same age as in most states in the USA. The Pangilinan law was, admittedly, motivated by noble intentions,” he said.

However, he said the law has been a failure on the ground.

“We must teach our young that there are consequences for everything we say and do. Coddling teenagers by making them immune from crimes they commit will only breed a culture of impunity. We should, instead, build a culture of responsibility at an early age,” he said. Alvarez is the principal author of the bills reviving death penalty and lowering age of criminal responsibility to 9.

Emergency powers

Alvarez said the House Committee on Transportation has already created a technical working group (TWG) to consolidate 10 bills seeking to grant President Duterte emergency powers to address the country’s traffic crisis.

“We waste so many hours sitting in cars or buses or riding in jam-packed and rickety MRT [Metro Rail Transit] and PNR [Philippine National Railways] trains, instead of spending time at work or being with our families at home. We lose P2.4 billion a day to traffic alone. The situation is, in most certain terms, a true crisis, which needs emergency powers to enable the President to act,” the Speaker said.

Liberal Party Rep. Cesar Sarmiento of Catanduanes, chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, said the TWG seeks to produce a substitute bill on emergency powers.

“A TWG will harmonize and consolidate all the proposals and come up with a substitute bill for consideration by the mother committee and then for consideration in the plenary debate,” Sarmiento said.

“Before the congressional break on October 22, we will meet and then present to the mother committee what we’ve agreed upon,” Sarmiento added.

He said the bill would subsequently be referred to the Committee on Appropriations because of the funding component.

Pursuant to Article VI, Section 23 (2) of the 1987 Constitution, Alvarez said House Bill 3 seeks to authorize the President to exercise emergency powers necessary and proper to effectively respond to the multiple problems caused by the worsening and debilitating land- and air-traffic crisis in the country.

Freedom of information law

Despite the signing of an executive order on freedom of information (FOI), Alvarez said the House would still pass an FOI law.

“The President has started the ball rolling in the direction of greater transparency in government with an Executive Order on Freedom of Information. We should do our part and enact a meaningful freedom of information law applicable to all branches of government. The greatest crimes are committed in dark secrecy,” he said. “An [FOI] law will bring the light of truth and transparency into government transactions.”

Rep. Alfredo D. Vargas III of Quezon City said a strong FOI law is needed to assure government transparency. Vargas, author of House Bill 75, or the proposed People’s Freedom of Information Act, also expressed hope that a comprehensive FOI Act will strengthen active engagement and participation of all citizens in decision-making, thus, promoting a culture of democracy, transparency, accountability and good governance.

Vargas’s bill provides every Filipino citizen with the right to be given access to any record under the control of a government agency upon request. Vargas said that, in turn, all government agencies and public officials are responsible in making government information available for public scrutiny, copying and reproduction. In case of denial, the bill also provides remedies to the requesting party.

Labor law

Alvarez said the country’s labor laws also need revision. He said there are already several bills in the House that are seeking to increase penalties for nonpayment of minimum wage and ensure criminal prosecution of violators of the minimum-wage law.

Alvarez said he will propose a measure mandating manpower-supply agencies, on pain of criminal liability, to comply with labor standards and making employers liable.

“We should increase the penalties in our statutes for the nonpayment of minimum wage, and the National Wages and Productivity Commission and DOLE [Department of Labor and Employment] should have an arm that will make sure violators are prosecuted. The practice of endo [end of contract] should be looked into,” he added.

Nationalist People’s Coalition Rep. Rodolfo Albano III of Isabela said now is a right time to pass a law that will provide a decent amount of wage adjustment for Filipino workers. He said the salary increase among employees is long overdue. “I think it is high time that they [employers] grant the wage increase.”

“The proposal for a general wage increase is good if employers across the country can afford it,” Albano added.

Pensions

As for social security, Alvarez said it is only right and just that the pensions of the retirees are adjusted upward so they can buy their respective groceries and medicines at current prices.

“If we need to increase contributions so we can fund the increase in pension benefits, then we must. We must adjust not only to meet present needs but also to anticipate future needs,” he said.

The House Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization has already approved the proposal increasing the pension of Social Security System (SSS) members by P2,000.

PDP-Laban Rep. Jesus Nonato Sacdalan of North Cotabato, the panel chairman, said “the approved measure was a consolidated version of 15 bills filed at the House of Representatives.” Under the measure, the monthly pension shall increase by P2,000 across-the-board to P3,200 from P1,200 for pensioners with 10 credited years of service; and to P4,000 from P2,400 for those with 20 years.

The 16th Congress has approved the same measure during the past administration, but vetoed by then-President Benigno S. Aquino III, worried that the stability of the SSS would be compromise if he would allow the pension increase of 2.1 million pensioners. Meanwhile, Bayan Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani T. Zarate of Bayan Muna urged the Senate to also prioritize the passage of its version of the measure.

“We hope that the Senate version would also be expedited so that President Duterte can sign this long-awaited measure before the year ends,” Zarate said.

“Our senior citizens have long been waiting for their pension to increase and if not for the unwarranted veto of former President Aquino they could have already been enjoying higher pensions now,” he added.

Procurement

Alvarez, meanwhile, said Congress should also revisit and revise the Government Procurement Act, or the RA 9184, to make it more flexible and responsive.

“Since its passage into law, many government agencies as well as those in the private sector have felt discomfited with RA [Republic Act] 9184, as amended. Unlike a free-size shirt, the Procurement Law should not be a one-size-fits-all kind of law. We should put in enough flexibility to address all foreseeable possibilities that may arise in the course of government-procurement,” he said.

Currently, there are six bills and resolutions seeking to amend the Government Procurement Act.

In House Bill 921, Rep. Francis Gerald Abaya of Cavite said his proposal seeks to remove any ambiguity in the interpretation of the scope and application of RA 9184 to make it apply to all government procurement activities, regardless of source of funds, whether local or foreign, and that only treaties or international or executive agreements entered into by the government prior to its enactment shall be exempt from its coverage.

The lawmaker said foreign-lending institutions claim that projects which they have funded through a loan agreement are exempt from the coverage of the law by invoking the provision under Section 4, which states that, “any treaty or international or executive agreement affecting the subject matter of this act to which the Philippine government is a signatory shall be respected.”