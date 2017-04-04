House seen passing national land-use bill on 3rd reading

The House of Representatives is seen passing on third and final reading a measure that seeks to institutionalize a national land-use policy when sessions resume on May 2.

Deputy Speaker and Liberal Party Rep. Romero S. Quimbo of Marikina and PDP-Laban Rep. Ruffy Biazon of Muntinlupa said House Bill 5240 seeks to put in place a national land-use policy that will end the current degradation of the country’s land resource and optimize balanced development. The lower chamber approved the bill on second reading before Congress went on a break in March. The bill mandates the standardization and classification of land use for the purposes of planning and implementation of protection land use, production land use, settlements development and infrastructure development.

It also seeks to address the long-overdue task of determining and delineating the country’s permanent forest line.

Moreover, the measure provides for the creation of the National Land Use Policy Council (NLUPC) as the highest policy-making body on all matters pertaining to land use and management. The council shall be headed by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), which shall be responsible for all concerns within the ambit of land use and management on a national level, including the issuance of locational clearances for projects of national significance.

The bill provides that the existing National Land Use Committee (NLUC) under the Neda Board shall be abolished and, in its place, the NLUPC shall be created.

The NLUPC shall be the highest policy-making body on land use and shall resolve land-use policy conflicts between or among agencies, branches, or levels of the government. It shall also incorporate efforts and monitor developments pertaining to land use and the evolution of policies.

The NLUPC shall be headed by the Neda director general, who shall be responsible for all concerns within the sphere of land use and management on a national level, including the issuance of locational clearances for projects of national significance.

The NLUPC shall be composed of the secretaries of the departments of Agrarian Reform, Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources and the Interior and Local Government; the chairmen of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC); the administrator of National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (Namria); and the presidents of the League of Cities of the Philippines and the League of Municipalities of the Philippines.

The other members are two representatives each from four basic sectors directly involved in land use, namely, urban poor, peasants, fisherfolk and indigenous peoples, who shall be appointed by the respective National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) sectoral councils. Of the eight sectoral representatives, the bill mandates that at least four shall be women and that one of them shall be from the Moro sector.

Also, to be members of the NLUPC are four representatives from the developers’ associations, the accredited associations of professionals dealing with land use, and the business or private sector.

The head of the NLUPC secretariat shall also be a member of the council. The existing unit of the Neda in charge of Land Use and Physical Planning Division shall serve as the NLUPC secretariat, the bill provides.

The powers and functions of the NLUPC include: To guide the determination and identification of the country’s strategic land-use development and physical planning objectives, priorities and direction; formulate the necessary national policy guidelines in the preparation of the country’s physical framework plans; ensure that policies, guidelines and standards on land use, physical planning shall be followed; and issue locational clearances for projects of national significance.

Other salient objectives of the bill are: To determine the scope and nature of responsibilities of national government agencies; mandate the completion and updating of existing cadastral surveys; institutionalize land use and physical planning as a mechanism for identifying, determining and evaluating appropriate land use and allocation patterns that promote and ensure, among others, the maintenance and preservation of environmental integrity and stability; sustainable and just management and utilization of natural resources; disaster risk reduction and climate risk-based planning; protection of prime agricultural lands for food security in basic food commodities; sustainable development and management of water resources toward water security; and improved access to affordable housing.

Image Credits: Leonardo Perante II