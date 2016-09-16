House panel wraps up deliberations on P3.350-trillion national budget bill for 2017

The head of the House Committee on Appropriations on Friday said he does not foresee any major change in the National Expenditure Program, or the proposed 2017 national budget, submitted by Malacañang to Congress.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman and National Unity Party Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles of the First District of Davao City made a statement after his committee wrapped up its budget hearings for the proposed P3.350-trillion General Appropriations Act.

“I’m hoping our colleagues recognize the urgent need to have a solid expenditure program to finance the President’s reform agenda, and allow a smooth and trouble-free approval of the national budget,” Nograles said.

“If all goes according to schedule, the Duterte administration’s “budget for change” would be presented for plenary debates before end of September, and will be approved in the House of Representatives by mid-October,” he said. The committee, Nograles, said is now conducting pre-plenary briefings prior to the commencement of plenary deliberation tentatively by September 27.





Nograles said all issues about the proposed budget for every department, including the concerns of some congressmen, which were not addressed by agency representatives during the first round of appropriations hearings, will be ironed out and tweaked during the pre-plenary conferences.

“What we want is to bring everything on the table to iron out all the problems before we present the budget for plenary deliberations. This is President Duterte’s maiden budget and I hope that we can really fast-track the process so that we can move on to other pressing legislative matters, such as the proposed constitutional change and the fight against endo [end of contract],” Nograles said.

The Duterte administration’s P3.350-trillion budget for 2017 focuses on social and economic services. Of the P3.35 trillion, 40.14 percent, or P1.34 trillion, will be for empowering human resources through education, health care, social welfare and other social services.

The 27.6 percent, or P923 billion, for economic services to fix broken infrastructure network, boost agriculture and rural sector, and generate more jobs and livelihood. For general public services and defense, the government will allocate 22 percent, or P729 billion, of its total budget.

The 2017 budget is higher by 11.6 percent than the current year’s budget of P3.002 trillion. As a percentage

of the gross domestic product (GDP), the 2017 budget represents 20.4 percent compared with this year’s 20.1 percent of GDP.

By department and special purpose allocations, the top 10 are the departments of Education, with P567.7 billion; Public Works and Highways, with P458.6 billion; the Interior and Local Government, with P150 billion; National Defense, with P134 billion; Social Welfare and Development, with P129.9 billion; and Health, with P94 billion; State universities and colleges with P58.8 billion; Transportation, with P55.4 billion; and Agriculture, P45.2 billion; and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with P41.7 billion.