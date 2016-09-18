House members to scrutinize proposed tax-reform measures

THE tax-reform packages being proposed by the Department of Finance (DOF) will have to be reviewed first by members of the House of Representatives before said proposals are referred to Congress, a leader of the lower chamber said.

Majority Leader and PDP-Laban Rep. Rodolfo C. Fariñas of Ilocos Norte said the lower chamber would thoroughly study the DOF’s tax-reform measures, including the offsetting measures that would address the revenue losses from the tax-policy packages.

“The DOF presented [its] tax packages [during our recent meeting at the Palace]. We will discuss [these proposals] with our House colleagues. We will inform you once the bills are ready for filing,” Fariñas told the BusinessMirror.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, during his recent meeting with the House Committee on Ways and Means, said his agency’s tax-reform packages include personal-income tax (PIT) and consumption tax, corporate-income tax (CIT), property tax and capital-income tax.





“[The government will] reduce PIT maximum rate to 25 percent over time [from the current 32 percent], except for the highest income earners, to maintain progressivity and shift to a modified gross system to simplify PIT system,” the DOF said.

Among the offsetting measures for PIT and consumption tax are the expansion of value-added tax (VAT) base by limiting exemptions to raw food and other necessities; increase excise tax on all petroleum products and index to inflation; levy a tax on sugary products and index to inflation; relax bank secrecy for fraud cases; and include tax evasion as a predicate crime to money laundering.

The DOF also seeks to reduce the CIT to 25 percent, from the current 30 percent, and simplify other CIT provisions to improve compliance.

To implement the tax cut for companies and corporations, the DOF said Congress should rationalize fiscal incentives; sunset provisions to existing incentives; expand the coverage of the Fiscal Incentives Review Board to include all incentive recipients beyond government-owned and -controlled corporations; replace the 5-percent gross income earned tax rate to a reduced CIT rate of 15 percent; strictly limit VAT zero-rating to direct exporters; give full VAT refund in cash and abolish tax-credit certificates.

The DOF also seeks to lower the rate of the estate and donor’s tax and reduce the rate of transaction taxes on land.

Among the offsetting measures for this property tax are rationalize valuation of properties; increase valuation closer to market prices and review valuation every three years and adjust accordingly.

The agency also seeks to reduce the tax on interest income earned on peso deposit and investment from 20 percent to 10 percent.

However, it said Congress should harmonize capital income-tax rates for dollar deposits and investment, dividends, equity and fixed-income rates toward 10 percent and increase tax on stocks traded in the stock market from 0.5 percent to 1 percent on gross selling price.

The DOF also wants to impose taxes on fatty food; luxury, such as automobiles, yachts and jewelry; mining taxes; revisit sin taxes on tobacco and alcohol for health purposes; on carbon; and lottery and casino.

“The tax-reform packages will allow the government to generate P368 billion from the tax policy, comprising a loss of P198 billion and a gain of P566 billion by 2019,” according to the DOF.

Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna, citing a study of IBON Foundation, said the proposed increase on excise tax on all petroleum products would result to it being indexed to inflation.

“The petroleum excise tax is a fixed peso amount levied on every liter of particular petroleum products. Indexing this to inflation means the tax will be periodically adjusted higher, which means a perpetually growing tax on petroleum products and correspondingly higher prices,” Zarate said.

He said the excise tax would not just affect fuels with direct effects on consumers, such as diesel, liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and kerosene.

“Items, like bunker oil and asphalt, are currently not levied an excise tax but would now be included,” he said.

“On the other hand, there are excise taxes of up to P4.50 per liter or kilogram on oil products, like gasoline, aviation fuel, lubricating grease and oils, naptha and others. The DOF said it wants to impose a tax of P6 per liter on diesel, among others, which is commonly used by public-utility vehicles and by trucks transporting goods, as well as on LPG and kerosene, which are directly consumed by poor households. It may also raise existing excise taxes to up to P10 per liter or kilogram,” he said.

“We agree with IBON that the higher excise tax on oil products will raise P178.2 billion in revenues, but these billions are ultimately taken from consumers’ pockets when they buy oil products directly or when these are passed on in higher prices of goods, services and transport fares,” he added.

For his part, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Dakila Carlo E. Cua of Quirino described the DOF tax-reform measures as “balanced package.”

“It’s a balanced package, which I think should be paired with tough tax administration reforms. So while the committee tackles the task of legislating the proposed reforms [filed by lawmakers], it is also bent on discharging it’s oversight function to support the President’s drive on improving tax administration, particularly combating corruption and simplifying the process,” Cua said.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Ways and Means will start on Tuesday its deliberations on several bills filed at the lower chamber seeking to reduce income- and corporate-tax rates.

Nineteen bills were filed reducing the income tax imposed on individuals by amending the National Internal Revenue Code.

On the other hand, six bills were filed seeking to restructure the income tax imposed on individuals and corporations. Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said the tax-reform proposals are included as priority measures of the 17th Congress.

Alvarez, however, said he cannot give a timeline for the passage of these tax proposals.