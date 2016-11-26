House leaders harp: Let’s move on

Following the anti- and pro-Marcos protests, leaders of the House of Representatives reiterated the government’s stand that it is now time for the nation to move on and set aside animosities caused by the burial of former President Ferdinand E. Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

Office of Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos via AP

While the lower chamber is respecting the freedom of speech and of expression as protesters can freely exercise their right to peacefully assemble, Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez has reminded the public that the country is governed by laws.

“This cardinal principle of a democratic system is the basis of the Supreme Court [SC] ruling allowing the burial of Marcos at the LNMB. We should respect its decision as the final arbiter of all constitutional and legal issues,” Alvarez said. “We should respect its ruling, as its sole mandate is to decide on constitutional and legal questions. The rule of law has triumphed over partisan emotions.”

The Speaker also urged both pro- and anti-Marcos to exercise restraint and refrain from any action that would serve to further inflame political passions.

Instead, Alvarez asked the public, as well as government officials, to focus on the issues addressing crime, illegal drugs and corruption.

“Also, sustaining economic growth to reduce poverty and to improve the lives of our people; and ending armed rebellion so we can achieve lasting peace vital to economic development and social progress,” he said.

For his part, House Minority Leader and Lakas Rep. Danilo E. Suarez asked the public to also “bury emotions, once and for all” on the Marcos burial issue.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman and National Unity Party Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles said the SC decision favoring the burial of the former President should put to rest all legal questions pertaining to his burial at the LNMB.

“Let’s allow time to heal the wounds that divided so many people because of the Marcos issue,” he said.

Nograles, whose father former Speaker Prospero C. Nograles was a human-rights champion during martial law, said the time has come for Filipinos to set aside personal feelings regarding the Marcos burial issue and work together in nation-building.

“No law prohibits the Marcos burial in LNMB. As the President has always said, ‘Let us all just follow the law,’” Nograles added.

“This pro- and anti-Marcos political division should now be a thing of the past. What we need to do is to rally behind our present government to ensure the success of this growing national movement to create a better and more independent Philippines,” he said.

House Committee on Appropriations Vice Chairman and Nacionalista Party Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte Jr. of Camarines Sur urged all sectors of society to accept the SC decision, saying the ruling should serve as a catalyst for the Duterte administration’s efforts to promote peace and national reconciliation.

“The President’s order on the Marcos burial shows that Filipinos can count on him to strictly adhere to the Constitution and the country’s laws, however controversial or unpopular such directives may be,” Villafuerte said.

He also noted that Marcos couldn’t be barred from being buried at the LNMB, as he has not been convicted of any crime involving moral turpitude.

“The law is the law. It has no emotions at all. It says that if you are a President [you can be buried there]. It does not say you have a record of a dictatorship or whatnot, or being a gentle despot. It does not say anything like that.”

Earlier, Duterte said he was willing to step down from his position if the people who are against the Marcos burial could answer his questions: “Was the late Ferdinand Marcos a president?” and “Was he a soldier?”

“Never mind about a hero because we are to document something like that. To document heroism requires history. That is not easy,” he said during his arrival from Peru.

Black Friday protest

Meanwhile, various groups on Friday trooped to Luneta Park in Manila for the “Black Friday” protest to condemn the “sneaky” burial of Marcos at the country’s cemetery for heroes.

These groups include students, faculty and members of the University of the Philippines campuses in Quezon City and Manila, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Anakbayan, Kabataan Party-list, League of Filipino Students (LFS), National Union of Students of the Philippines and College Editors Guild of the Philippines.

The Black Friday protest is organized by the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses in Malacañang.

Councilor Ben Galil Te of the UP Diliman University Student Council said the youth must partake in the struggle of exposing the atrocities caused by Marcos and his allies before.

“We may never had a firsthand experience of martial law, but the stories of the victims of human-rights abuses and the historical records that lay proof on how the Marcoses amassed huge amounts of public funds are enough reasons for us to mobilize and show dissent,” Te said.

Anakbayan National Chairperson Vencer Crisostomo said: “We strongly condemn the Duterte regime for burying Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani. This only exposes the prevalent fascist mindset in the state, which sings praises to a dead dictator and sees nothing wrong with massive human-rights abuses, repression of civil liberties and state terror.”

LFS National Chairman JP Rosos said that, by honoring Marcos, “President Duterte helped propagate historical lies and whitewashed all the dictator’s crimes against the Filipino people—plunder and corruption, grandiose lifestyle built upon the poverty and hunger of our people, gross human-rights violations and brutalities, and massacre of freedom and democracy during martial law.”

Renato Reyes Jr. of Bayan congratulates the Filipino people protesting across the nation and overseas in a historic display of indignation against the Marcos burial.

“Where politicians and the ruling system have failed, the people, especially the youth, have shown that they are not about to forget and that they will not sit idly by and watch the reversal of history,” Reyes said in a statement.