House leader refiles measure raising discount perk for elderly 

A leader of the House of Representatives has refiled a measure increasing the grant of discount privileges extended to elderly citizens from 20 percent to 30 percent.

In House Bill 206, Deputy Speaker and Liberal Party Rep. Frederick F. Abueg of Palawan said his proposal seeks to amend Republic Act (RA) 7432, as amended, otherwise known as “An Act Maximize the Contribution of Senior Citizens to Nation Building, Grants Benefits and Special Privileges and for other Purposes.”

The bill provides senior citizens a higher discount grant of 30 percent, from its current discount of 20 percent, on health services, medicines, services in hotels, restaurants, recreation centers, transportation, admission fees to theaters, cinema houses, funeral and burial services, prime commodities, basic necessities and utilities.

The measure is currently pending before the House Committee on Population and Family Relations.

“This is a big help to our senior citizens knowing that they no longer have their own steady source of income or a stable job,” Abueg said.

The lawmaker, citing the 2010 National Statistical Coordination Board Medium Population Projection, said there are around 6.3 million elderly Filipinos aged 60 years and above, making up 6.9 percent of our total population.

Abueg, also citing United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report, said it is estimated that the senior-citizen population in the country will reach 23.63 million by 2050.

“Aging is a lifelong process and today’s young people will be part of the population of older people in 2050,” he said.

“We, the Filipino people, value family more than anything. Despite external liberal influences, we remain family-oriented. The family is not complete without our elders, lolo and lola, living with us under the same roof. It is part of Filipino tradition and practice that children and grandchildren give love and care to our elderly. This is, in fact, embodied in the 1987 Constitution; the family has the duty to care for its elderly members, but the state may also do so through just programs of social security,” he said.

According to Abueg, some senior citizens feel ignored in the Philippines, and are unable to participate in the activities of the state.

“The UNFPA also highlighted that, in the Philippines, age has become one of the barriers to employment,” he said.

“Without a steady source of income or a stable job, our senior citizens only rely on their pensions, gift or allowances given by relatives and sometimes, by their own pagsusumikap [diligence] to make ends meet,” Abueg added.

Under RA 7432, as amended, senior citizens are entitled to a discount of 20 percent on health services, medicines, services in hotels, restaurants, and recreations centers, transportation, admission fees to theaters, cinema houses, etc., and funeral and burial services, as well as other discounts on prime commodities and basic necessities, and utilities, among others. However, the reprieve is still not sufficient. Although some people may think that senior citizens are pampered by these discount, statistics show otherwise.

Moreover, Abueg said out of the eight basic sectors in the Philippines, the senior citizen sector has the sixth-highest poverty incidence, at 15.1 percent in 2003 and 16.2 percent in 2006.

“Only a small percentage from that sector is covered by pensions because a good portion belongs to the informal sector,” he said.