House investigation on NBP drugs trade starts on Tuesday

THE House of Representatives will start on Tuesday the investigation into the alleged proliferation of illegal drugs at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) during the term of former Justice Secretary and now Sen. Leila M. de Lima.

Spaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said there will be “surprises” from new witnesses against personalities involved.

“You will be surprised because there will be new witnesses who will surface and testify against people involved in the proliferation of illegal drugs at the NBP,” Alvarez said.

For his part, PDP-Laban Rep. Reynaldo V. Umali of Oriental Mindoro, chairman of the House Committee on Justice, said his committee has invited de Lima and officials from Department of Justice to the investigation.





However, de Lima has said she would not attend the House investigations.

“[De Lima was invited] as former secretary of Justice, who has supervision of the Bureau of Corrections and the NBP at the time of the alleged drug proliferation,” Umali said.

The lower chamber’s probe against de Lima was scheduled, following the Senate committee, headed by the former justice secretary, inquiry into the alleged extrajudicial killings involving President Duterte.

The “super majority” of lawmakers in the House of Representatives are allies of Duterte.

Alvarez has dismissed as nothing but rehashed charges the allegations hurled against Duterte by a witness in the Senate investigation of alleged extrajudicial killings, in connection with the government’s war against drugs.

Alvarez said there is nothing new in the accusations raised by Edgar Matobato, a confessed member of the “Davao Death Squad,” against Duterte in the Senate inquiry.

The Speaker said the testimony of the Senate witness may be a part of de Lima’s bid to soften the impact against her of the forthcoming investigation.

Alvarez, meanwhile, said the forthcoming House investigation will be in aid of legislation and is not meant to prosecute de Lima.

For his part, Liberal Party Rep. Edcel Lagman of Albay said an independent fact-finding commission must be formed to investigate the reported inordinate extrajudicial killings by the so-called Davao Death Squad.

Lagman said the commission must be created by Duterte himself.

“The inquiry must not be left to politicians whose motives could always be suspect despite their avowal of impartiality,” he said.

Rehabilitation centers

NACIONALISTA Party Rep. Luis Ray Villafuerte of Camarines Sur, meanwhile, called on the national government to set up more drug- rehabilitation facilities where there have been a surge of drug dependents surrendering to the authorities as an upshot of the Duterte administration’s tough war against narco-trafficking.

The lawmaker said treatment in enough well-equipped rehabilitation centers will help speed up the return of drug dependents to the mainstream of society, where they could once again become productive citizens.

“Transforming a life of addiction to a life of recovery and sobriety takes time and the proper facilities. We need to have enough rehabilitation centers to help drug dependents rebuild their lives and become productive once more in the family, at work and in society,” he said.

He issued the call amid reports that Bicol needs more facilities, as well as physicians and psychologists in its drug rehabilitation centers, after the number of drug dependents who have surrendered to authorities reached more than 40,000 in the region alone.