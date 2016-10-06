House: Elderly, PWDs to keep VAT privilege

Rather than junking the Department of Finance’s (DOF) tax-reform proposal, the House of Representatives is likely to just initiate some “improvements” on the agency’s proposal lowering personal income tax (PIT) and its offsetting measures, the chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means clarified on Wednesday.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Dakila Carlo E. Cua of Quirino said one of the improvements that the lower chamber will introduce is the inclusion of a provision on tax-collection efficiency of revenue-generating agencies.

“I [will] review, together with Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, the DOF proposal and we see the package as well-crafted proposal. However, our comment, we should include collection-efficiency measures,” Cua told reporters.

The lawmaker added: “Our main thrust is to reflect efficiency measures to the bill because critics [of the measure] said it’s too focused on introducing new revenue measures without putting focus to tax-administration efficiency measure.”





Cua also said the lower chamber will retain, and not remove as the DOF wants, the value-added tax (VAT) exemptions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“The Speaker has made it clear: It is not possible to remove [VAT exemptions] for senior citizens and PWDs and, of course, we’ll stand by him,” the lawmaker added.

Cua also clarified that the lower chamber will not produce a new counterproposal bill to substitute the DOF tax-reform package.

“It’s more like proposed amendments to the [DOF] bill. Its not really a counterproposal,” he added.

On Monday Alvarez said the House Committee on Ways and Means will counter the DOF tax-reform package through the crafting of a new tax-reform bill, as he rejected the agency’s proposed offsetting measures to cover up for the estimated P159 billion in foregone revenues from the planned PIT rates.

Alvarez also said that, instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens, PWDs and excise tax on petroleum, the finance department and its attached agencies should improve their tax-collection efficiency.

Under the DOF’s bill, workers earning not over P250,000 annually will be exempted from PIT.

However, the DOF bill will expand the VAT base by reducing the coverage of its exemptions, including privileges granted for senior citizens and PWDs; adjustment of excise taxes imposed on petroleum products; and restructuring the excise tax on automobiles, except for buses, trucks, cargo vans, jeeps, jeepney substitutes and special purpose vehicles, to cover up the estimated P159-billion government revenue lost.

The bill also seeks to repeal Section 4 of the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, as well as the Sections 32-A and 33-A of the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities.

Section 4 of the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 provides VAT exemption for medicines, professional fees of attending physicians in all private hospitals, land mass transit, airfare, sea fare, and utilization of services in hotels, admission fees in theater and cinema houses, funeral and burial services for the death of senior citizens.

Sections 32-A and Section 32-B of the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities provides the 20 percent discount and exemption from VAT, if applicable, on the certain goods and services tax incentives to a family of a PWD, respectively.