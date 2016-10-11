House, DOF set to tweak PIT bill

Leaders of the House of Representatives and the Department of Finance (DOF) will start fine-tuning the first package of the Duterte administration’s tax-reform initiative, with the hope of fixing what Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez earlier labeled as “antipoor provisions”.

Liberal Party Rep. Dakila Carlo E. Cua of Quirino province, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said on Tuesday a meeting was set with the DOF this week to tackle the controversial provisions of the agency’s first tranche of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Package, which seeks to lower personal income tax (PIT).

This is after the House leaders deemed it proper to just introduce revisions to the DOF proposal, instead of totally junking the entire package. “Basically, we will talk—on Wednesday or on Thursday this week—about some provisions in the DOF bill, like the imposition of the excise tax on petroleum and removal of VAT [value-added tax] exemptions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities [PWDs],” Cua told reporters.

The imposition of excise tax on petroleum and removal of VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs are among the offsetting measures being pushed by the DOF to recover the estimated P159 billion that will be lost due to the planned adjustments in the PIT rates.





Cua said the House will introduce “improvements” to the DOF proposal. One of these improvements is the inclusion of a provision on tax-collection efficiency of revenue-generating agencies.

Earlier, Alvarez said the lower chamber and President Duterte want to exempt workers earning P25,000 monthly—or P300,000 annually—and below from the PIT.

But this runs counter to the DOF proposal that seeks to exempt from PIT only workers with a monthly salary of P20,833, or about P250,000 annually. Cua said he believes the issue will be resolved in a meeting between the Lower House and the DOF.

Despite conflicting views between the lawmakers and the DOF, Cua said his committee is eyeing to pass the bill lowering the PIT and its offsetting measures by December. Cua also believes the bill would be approved during a plenary session in January next year.

In the current setup, those earning P10,000 or less per month pay a 5-percent income tax, while those with yearly earnings of P500,000 and above pay a 32-percent income tax.

The DOF bill seeks to expand the VAT base by reducing the coverage of its exemptions, including privileges granted to senior citizens and PWDs, and through adjustment of excise taxes imposed on petroleum products. Likewise, the DOF proposes to restructure the excise tax on automobiles, except for buses, trucks, cargo vans, jeeps, jeepney substitutes and special purpose vehicles to cover losses in tax revenues.

The bill also seeks to repeal Section 4 of the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010, as well as Sections 32-A and 33-A of the Magna Carta for PWDs.

Section 4 of the Esca provides senior citizens VAT exemptions for medicines, professional fees of attending physicians in all private hospitals, land mass transit, airfare, seafare and utilization of services in hotels; admission fees in theater and cinema houses and funeral and burial services for the death of senior citizens.

Sections 32-A and Section 32-B of the Magna Carta for PWDs provide for a 20-percent discount and exemption from VAT, if applicable, on certain goods and services as tax incentives to a family of a PWD.