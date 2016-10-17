House, D.O.F. comprehensive tax-reform package expected to be released this week

The House of Representatives and the Department of Finance (DOF) are eyeing to release this week a joint version of the comprehensive tax-reform package, which seeks to lower personal income tax (PIT), and impose additional taxes on certain commodities, a leader of the lower chamber said on Monday.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman and Liberal Party Rep. Dakila Carlo Cua of Quirino said the lower chamber and the finance department are conducting meetings to settle contentious provisions in the DOF’s bill, which it submitted to Congress.

“Hopefully, this week we can already produce the final version of the comprehensive tax-reform package,” Cua said in an interview.

“We’ve already agreed on 60 percent to 70 percent of the provisions. The contentious provisions of the bill are not that many. We’re just trying to find the right schemes to broaden the support to the bill, and hasten its passage in Congress,” the lawmaker added.





The imposition of excise tax on petroleum, removal of value-added tax (VAT) exemptions for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) and ad valorem tax on automobiles are among the offsetting measures being pushed by the DOF, but opposed by lawmakers to cover up for the estimated P159 billion in foregone revenues from the planned PIT rates.

Cua said the DOF has welcomed the decision of the lower chamber to retain the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs.

“They welcome our proposal [to retain the VAT exemptions] because they realize the P6 billion [revenue from the removal of VAT] is not going to a dent in our revenue generation,” he said.

Instead of removing the VAT exemptions, Cua said they told the DOF to include collection-efficiency measures.

“One of the tax-collection efficiency measures we are proposing is the improvement of our point-of-sale system. We want large retail establishments to be directly connected to the revenue-collection agencies to address loopholes in the tax administration,” he said.

However, Cua said there’s no final decision yet on the adjustment of personal income tax brackets.

“They [DOF officials are] still studying if it’s possible to exempt from personal income tax workers earning P25,000 monthly,” Cua added.

The lower chamber and President Duterete want to exempt workers earning P25,000 monthly, or P300,000 annually and below, from PIT.

But this runs counter to the proposal of the DOF, which seeks to exempt from PIT only workers with a monthly salary of P20,833, or P250,000 annually.

In the current setup, those earning P10,000 or less per month pay a 5-percent income tax, while those with yearly earnings of P500,000 and above pay a 32-percent income tax.

Automobiles

Meanwhile, Cua admitted that the country’s car industry will be affected with the ad valorem tax on automobiles being pushed by the DOF as one of offsetting measures to cover up the revenue losses from lowering the PIT.

“We have to admit that they will be affected. We will talk to [DOF] about this. Maybe there should be classification of vehicles [depending on the selling price]. We have to remember we are using cars as our economic tool and not just for luxury,” the lawmaker added.

Cua said the government wants to impose ad valorem tax on automobiles to also address traffic woes in the country.

“If you ask me, I do not 100-percent subscribe to that notion because this issue is limited to the urban areas like Metro Manila, Cebu and a few other parts of the country. In places like Quirino or maybe Mindoro, traffic is not much of a problem. So we would like also for the people who are in the provinces to have the option to purchase a vehicle at an affordable package,” Cua added.

He said the imposition of an ad valorem tax on automobiles will give an additional P40 billion to P50 billion revenue to the government.

Under the DOF bill, there shall be levied, assessed and collected an ad valorem tax on automobiles based on the manufacturer’s or importer’s selling price, net of excise and VAT.

Under the measure, if the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is P600,000, the excise tax will be 5 percent.

If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is P600,000 to P1.1 million, the excise will be 20 percent of net manufacturing/importation price.

If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is P1.1 million to P2.1 million, the excise will be 40 percent of net manufacturing/importation price. If the net manufacturer’s price/importer’s selling price is P2.1 million, the excise will be 60 percent of net manufacturing/importation price.

The bill said the brackets reflecting the manufacturer’s price or importer’s selling price, net of excise and VAT, will be indexed by the secretary of finance once every two years if the change in the exchange rate of the Philippine peso against the US dollar is more than 10 percent from the date of effectivity of this act.