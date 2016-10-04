House crafting tax-reform package counterproposal

SPEAKER Pantaleon D. Alvarez on Monday said the House Committee on Ways and Means will come up with its own tax-reform package to counter the proposal of the Department of Finance (DOF) that he already labeled as antipoor.

In a news conference, Alvarez said the “counterproposal” will be a substitute bill to the DOF’s first tax-reform package submitted to the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Alvarez said he will set a consultation with the Senate and DOF to discuss the proposal, which seeks to lower the personal income-tax (PIT) rates.

“It [DOF proposal] needs to be reviewed carefully. We will request for a meeting with the Department of Finance and [the Senate]. We are now doing a counterproposal,” he said.





Last week, Alvarez rejected the DOF-proposed offsetting measures for the estimated P159 billion in revenues that will be lost to the planned lowering of PIT rates.

Under the DOF’s bill, workers earning not more than P250,000 annually will be exempted from the PIT. However, the DOF bill will expand the value added-tax (VAT) base by reducing the coverage of its exemptions, including privileges granted for senior citizens and persons with disabilities; adjust excise taxes imposed on petroleum products; and restructure the excise tax on automobiles except for buses, trucks, cargo vans, jeeps, jeepney substitutes and special-purpose vehicles to recover the estimated P159 billion in revenues that will be lost.

Alvarez said instead of removing the VAT exemptions for senior citizens and PWDs, and imposing excise tax on petroleum, the finance department and its attached agencies should improve their tax-collection efficiency.

“Rest assured that the lower chamber will be always on the side of the people. We will not allow these kind of [antipoor] proposals here in the House of Representatives,” Alvarez said.

Alvarez also reiterated that he will not allow the lower chamber be used as the rubber stamp of the DOF.

Meanwhile, Rep. Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte Jr. of the second district of Camarines Sur, Rep. Raul A. Daza of Northern Samar and Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza of Buhay have called on the DOF to ensure its existing and new polices will result in better tax collection and more services for the people, especially the poor. Daza said DOF policies should push for a more vigorous and direct intervention to alleviate the plight of the poor and other marginalized sectors.

“The DOF should come up with more measures that will supplement its plan to provide additional subsidies to poor families to soften the effect of the excise tax, especially on oil,” Daza said. Atienza said the DOF should properly implement the new Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) for better tax collection.

“The DOF should use the CMTA to address the lapse in the strict inspection of container vans at the ports, which causes a big loss in the collection of possible taxes,” he said.

The CMTA, or Republic Act 10863, which was signed into law on May 30, simplifies, modernizes and aligns with global best practices the country’s customs procedures, including import clearances and valuations, to expedite the release of goods, regardless of whether the owner is an individual entrepreneur or a large multinational company.

Villafuerte, who sponsored and defended the agency’s proposed 2017 budget, which is 16-percent higher than the current year’s budget of P18.4 billion, emphasized the importance of reforming the tax system and funding the DOF budget in achieving the country’s development objectives.

“The DOF is proposing tax measures that would meet the expectations of the people in reducing poverty in the country,” Villafuerte said.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers said that, while they are rejecting the DOF’s recommendation to scrap VAT on some items for senior citizens and impose excise tax on petroleum products, they are supportive of its proposals to adjust income-tax brackets to inflation.