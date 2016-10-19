House approves P3.35-trillion 2017 budget ahead of schedule

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading President Duterte’s proposed P3.35-trillion national budget for next year, weeks ahead of schedule.

Deputy Speaker and PDP-Laban Rep. Ferdinand L. Hernandez of South Cotabato said the lower chamber approved the proposed 2017 General Appropriations Act (GAA) with 243 affirmative votes, five negative and one abstention.

The 2017 GAA, or House Bill (HB) 3408, will be submitted to the Senate for its own deliberation.

Mr. Duterte earlier certified as urgent the proposed 2017 GAA, dubbed the “budget for real change”. It was scheduled to be approved when session resumes on November 7.





Congress goes on a Halloween break from October 19 to November 6.

Of the P3.35 trillion, 40.14 percent, or P1.34 trillion, will be for empowering human resources through

education, health care, social welfare and other social services.

About P923 billion, or 27.6 percent, will go to economic services to fix broken infrastructure network, boost agriculture and rural sector, as well as generate more jobs and livelihood.

For general public services and defense, the government will allocate 22 percent, or P729 billion, of its total budget.

The 2017 budget is higher by 11.6 percent than the current year’s national allocation of P3.002 trillion. As a percentage of GDP, the 2017 budget represents 20.4 percent, compared to this year’s 20.1 percent of GDP.

The total revenue next year is expected to reach P2.48 trillion, or around 10 percent more than the government target to collect this year. It is equivalent to 15.6 percent of the GDP.

The national government budget deficit next year is expected at 3 percent of GDP, or P478.1 billion. This shortfall will be funded through borrowings. The total borrowings in 2017 will reach P631.3 billion.

The GDP is expected to grow by 6.5 percent to 7.5 percent in 2017 through sustained expansion of the services and industry sectors, and the expected rebound of the agriculture sector.

By department and special-purpose allocations, the top 10 are the department of Education with P567.7 billion; Department of Public Works and Highways, with P458.6 billion; Department of Interior and Local Government, with P150 billion; Department of National Defense, with P134 billion; Department of Social Welfare and Development, with P129.9 billion; Department of Health, with P94 billion; State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), with P58.8 billion; Department of Transportation, with P55.4 billion; Department of Agriculture, with P45.2 billion; and Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, with P41.7 billion.

In a statement, House Appropriations Chairman and National Unity Party Rep. Karlo B. Nograles of Davao City said the lower chamber has decided to restore the budget cuts made in the National Expenditure Program (NEP) against SUCs and government hospitals nationwide.

Nograles said his panel agreed to restore the budget cuts to avoid adverse effects to the country’s quality of education and the delivery of public health care.

“We are one in the belief that these SUCs and our government hospitals must be given utmost priority at all times. Quality education and quality health care are key public services that have a direct impact on our nation’s future,” Nograles said.