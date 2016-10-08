‘Hot’ money fleeing PHL

FOREIGN portfolio investments (FPI)—or short-term investments made by foreign investors to the country—have been consistently being pulled out of the Philippines, starting end-August this year, latest data from the central bank showed.

FPI—or also more popularly known as “hot” or “speculative” money—showed a consistent net outflow from the week ending August 31 up to the Bangko Sentral’s latest available data leading to the week ending September 23.

In particular, from August 29 to September 23, FPI’s outflow amounted to some $790 million—with the largest weekly outflow seen in the week ending September 16.

This is the longest and largest streak of weekly outflows the country has encountered for the entire 2016.





FPI are more popularly known as hot or speculative money, because they are easily pulled in and out of the local platforms. The movement of such investments usually mirrors the perception of international investors to the Philippines’s prospects as they are moved by slight change of sentiment.

The outflows, however, do not signal a deterioration of the local economy, rather, a so-called perception gap among investors owing to the contrast of the strong economic fundamentals and the recent political rifts in the country.

In its latest assessment of the local economy, an Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) banking group research team said the strong economic story of the Philippines is being “overlooked” with the given weakness in portfolio movement and the weakness in the local currency.

This is as foreign investors turned more cautious of the Philippines owing to “recent negative international media coverage,” particularly on local politics.

“Philippine asset prices have been under pressure, weighed down by foreign investor-portfolio outflows,” ANZ said.

“Yet, the country’s economic fundamentals have remained sound, leading to a perception gap as foreign investors have responded to the negative media coverage rather than to economic developments,” ANZ added.

In end-September, the local currency hit several seven-year-lows after its continuous streak of losses during the period. Traders and analysts attributed this weakness to the president’s aggressive statements against state allies, as well as concerns arising from unexplained killings in the country. Foreign developments, such as the uncertainty in the timing of the United States Federal Reserve’s resumption of its track to more normalized interest rates, were also part of the reasons behind the peso’s weakness.

“Foreign-investor sentiment can be fickle, but sound economic fundamentals stay the course, especially when policies designed to unlock a country’s potential continue to be implemented,” ANZ said citing their retained growth forecast of the Philippines saying they see “no reason to change their assessment.”

ANZ’s forecast of the Philippine economy’s growth has been raised just last month from 6.1 percent to 6.4 percent for 2016 and from 5.8 percent to 6 percent in 2017.