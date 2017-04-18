Homeowners happy with Amaia Properties

BEFORE 2016 ended, no less than 2,000 homes in various locations in the country were opened to new Amaia residents. These homeowners happily spent the Christmas and New Year holidays in their Amaia residences after accepting the keys to their spanking-new abodes.

Sustaining the momentum, Amaia welcomes 2017 by turning over even more units to happy homeowners. During the first quarter of the year alone, almost 800 homeowners are expected to receive the keys to their brand-new Amaia properties in projects such as Amaia Skies Avenida and Amaia Skies Santa Mesa, Amaia Scapes Urdaneta, Amaia Steps Altaraza. This is part of the projected 4,800 units to be turned over until the end of the year.

The speedy completion and turnover of units is part of Amaia’s commitment to provide affordable and high-quality homes to Filipino families, in the fine tradition of Ayala Land. According to Nikie Lingad, Amaia Land project development head, Amaia exhausts all measures to provide the best service to its Filipino customers, making them feel that their investment is worth it. “With hardworking customers at the core of our operations, we commit the organization to standard work practices that ensure our homes are built and delivered as scheduled to their deserving owners, while maintaining high standards of quality,” she said.

Apart from designing and building Amaia properties with the Filipino families’ needs in mind, Amaia also keeps clients happy by making certain that the turnover is smooth and hassle-free.

As Tricia Macawile of Amaia Land’s Customer Care Group said, “We are overjoyed when our new homeowners are happy upon receiving their units. Many of our clients assert that their new Amaia homes are worth the wait and their investment.” Macawile, likewise, related that the new residents envision the upgrades and improvements they want for their units as soon as they receive their new Amaia homes. “We gladly assist them and provide as much information as we can.”

Turnover of units is done in batches, scheduled by the Amaia Land Customer Care Group. In the unlikely event of rectifications or should there be any client requesting for refinement, Amaia makes sure that these are addressed immediately, within a period of seven days.

For interested homeowners, Amaia projects that are currently offering units for immediate occupancy are as follows: Amaia Scapes Capas, Bauan, Lucena, and North Point (Negros Occidental); Amaia Steps Novaliches, Sucat, Bicutan, Nuvali and Mandaue; Amaia Skies Cubao, Avenida and Santa Mesa. Ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units are ideal for clients who do not want to wait for long construction periods, and need to move into a new home as soon as possible. Prospective buyers will find it easy to own an Amaia home as Amaia Land offers flexible payment schemes: cash payment, deferred, Pag-IBIG and bank financing.

For inquiries about Amaia, visit www.amaialand.com or like www.facebook.com/AmaiaLand.