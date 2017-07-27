Holistic approach to Wellness at The Farm at San Benito

WANT a break from the exhausting demand of work? Or do you simply just want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city?

Worry no more for we have found a spot where you can experience both wellness and rejuvenation.

People are getting more and more interested with their well-being, that’s why there are now plenty of wellness centers existing around the Metro offering their own approaches to wellness.

The modern life of Filipinos is now usually revolving in spas, detox diets, yoga and meditation classes, among others. Are these enough to receive the maximum benefits a balanced health can give?

The Farm at San Benito in Lipa, Batangas, has a holistic way in providing wellness. It sets itself apart from the other wellness centers in the country by showing an integrative approach, where mind, body and spirit are nurtured and nourished by top-of-the-line health experts in an environment that is tranquil and serene.

“Self-claimed wellness centers in the city offer typical massages, as commonly understood and accepted by the masses,” explained The Farm at San Benito General Manager Rouel Guanzon. “And resort and hotel properties are, likewise, following suit, but this, for them, comes out as just an add-on to their list of services.What sets The Farm apart is we define and design our own therapies and classify our services as treatments ably provided by professional and well-trained therapists. Since our inception 15 years ago, this was our core value proposition to all our esteemed guests and remains as our existence commitment to this day.”

They do not limit their customers to a certain service, instead, they offer them the entire experience. Guanzon defines The Farm as a place one can consider as a sanctuary from the stresses and pressures of urban living. This is embodied by the different, yet interrelated, elements that can be found in the property.

The Healing Sanctuary provides an indulgent line of therapy treatments that soothe, beautify and detox, with its wide array of services that showcase signature Filipino, Asian and European massages, wraps, and scrubs by the use of organic products based on fresh coconut milk and virgin-coconut oil, coffee and cocoa.

The Holistic Sanctuary lets clients customize a service where they can get both their mind and body treated. Among the offers are the colonics or colon hydrotherapies, internal organ cleansing using herbal heat packs and acupuncture treatments. As integrative medicine is at the core of the facility, psycho-emotional consultations are also available to guide the mind toward stress-relief strategies.

The Nourishment Center boasts its Alive! Restaurant, which can be found inside the property. The Farm at San Benito has tasty and pure vegan cuisines from produce harvested fresh from the farm. Guanzon explained, “We take value on what you eat and drink, in the belief that you are what you eat and that the stomach is the core of the body. We nourish your body and spirit with wholesome food as one way of healing it and cleanse your gut of toxins at the same time.”

The Acqua Sanctuary is the latest addition to the property’s healing elements. “Water is cure, water is life,” Guanzon quiped. “When you have a toothache, you gargle with water to ease the pain. Body pains can be alleviated with ice packs and hot-water compress. Water is very therapeutic.”

After undergoing naturopathy treatment, the customer can go on next to a water therapy session in the form of a sauna, a pressure pool, a relaxing bath in a heated water environment, or a floatation treatment, where the guest experience relaxation while being meditative and motionless in a capsule that floats over salt water.

Guanzon may describe the property as no “heads in beds” type of establishment, still The Farm at San Benito can have a name for itself. With world-class and luxurious accommodations in its private villas that encourage guests to bask in restful surrounding, each air-conditioned and stylishly furnished with modern bed and bath facilities, and a private heated pool for a truly worthy stay.

The Farm at San Benito promotes overall wellness experience for they believes that all its clients deserve a break and a taste of tranquility in a lux and lush environment. Even just for vacation or a quick visit, the property makes sure everyone gets the complete experience.

“We are established locally and abroad as a place where people can find a true sense of a healthy life and achieve a healthy and complete being, leading toward a lifestyle of living healthily. That is our vision,” Guanzon shared. “When we touch you here—physically emotionally, spiritually, we are leading you to a path where there is more balance in your life. We offer a complete experience, where you leave and feel like you are a totally new person. We hope that wellness can be adapted into our guests’ everyday life. We also offer memberships for up to 10 years, because we believe that health should be a priority, and that if you value and prioritize health, you will lead a happier and perhaps, a longer fulfilled life.”

The Farm at San Benito is at 119 Barangay Tipakan, 4217 Lipa City, Batangas. For more information, contact the Manila Sales Office at the G/F, The Peninsula Manila, Makati City at (02) 884-8074 or visit www.thefarmatsanbenito.com

With Karla Mae Domingo