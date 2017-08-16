History Con returns to Manila with a bigger, bolder spectacle

FUELED by A+E Network Asia’s History Channel, what’s said to be the biggest entertainment convention in Asia returned at the World Trade Center in Manila from August 10 to 13. History Con, or simply HCon, debuted in the Philippines last year with the promise of a bigger and bolder comeback, and it was a promise the organizers definitely kept.

Apart from displays from over 300 exhibitors, this year’s four-day convention also featured the first-ever contemporary lifestyle network For Your Indulgence’s (FYI) Home & Living Fair. The celebrity roster also grew into a longer list compared to last year’s.

Back by popular demand were Pawn Stars’ Corey Harrison, Ride N’ Seek’s Jaime Dempsey and Photo Face Off’s Justin Mott, alongside “first-timers” Counting Cars’ “Horny” Mike Henry, The Pickers’ Danielle Colby, Forged in Fire’s Ryu Lim and Celebrity Car Wars’ Phoemela Baranda. Popular international celebrities from FYI’s hit shows—John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin of Tiny House Nation and Adam Liaw of Destination Flavour—also joined the lineup of celebrities and hosts from History Channel.

Internet sensations, such as professional freestyle basketball dunker Jordan Kilganon and professional competitive eater Takeru Kobayashi were also present for the fair. Both took new world-record attempts as Manila once again made history this 2017. US Navy Captain and veteran Nasa Astronaut Barry E. Wilmore, along with distinguished public historian Dr. Ambeth R. Ocampo, also conducted talks for space fans and history buffs.

On the first day of the convention, Viva Films also officially announced that Filipino-Australian actor James Reid will be the new Pedro Penduko in the reimagined comics of the same name originally written by Francisco Coching. In this version by Regene Estolatan’s of Epik Studios, however, the Filipino superhero is a wimpy teen named Peter Harris who was raised in the US by his adoptive father.

As this year also marked History’s 10th anniversary celebration in Asia, 10 Filipinos who have had a significant impact on the nation’s life and culture were awarded the History Maker Award at the fair’s closing ceremonies. Among the awardees were Miss Universe 2015 and UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific Pia Wurtzbach, Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Unicef Ambassador Anne Curtis, independent filmmaker Brillante Mendoza, master composer Ryan Cayabyab, Liter of Light CEO Illac Diaz, environmentalist and mountain climber Romi Garduce, Himalayan Adventure Team Pinas, the first team from the Philippines to ride the highest motorable pass in the world, which is in Ladakh Region, Jammu and Kashmir-India; and 28-year-old astrophysicist Reinabelle Reyes.

Of course, eventgoers once again indulged in a series of events as History attempted to break another round of multiple official world records. There were also activities, such as the first 3-on-3 retro basketball tournament, History Bee interschool tournament, History Con cosplay competition, FYI Food Fair & Tutorials, immersive Tiny House Nation experience and Airsoft Wargames organized by Airsoft Manila. Activities available upon on-site registration were bike build-off, motorcycle obstacle courses, paintball games, indoor laser activities, archery tournaments, bubble sports and medieval games.

According to event organizers, last year’s inaugural edition attracted more than 50,000 visitors over four days.

A bigger foot traffic could only have been achieved in this year’s edition.