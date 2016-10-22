Historic moment

PHILIPPINE Superliga (PSL)-F2 Logistics Manila has been struggling to get its first win in the 2016 International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Women’s Club World Championship.

But on Friday night, the home team made history after winning a set against the defending champion Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul before surrendering a 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14 decision at the Mall of Asia Arena.

That third-set win by the squad will go down in the history books of Philippine volleyball.

“Normally, people will expect the PSL team will lose, and this is very important moment for Philippine volleyball,” PSL-F2 Logistics Manila Head Coach Moro Branislav said. “This is the first time the Philippine team won one set in a big competition and this was a very big important set, this set will go down in the history of Philippine volleyball.”





The Manila club team did not go down without a fight, even if the Serbian coach fielded in all-Filipina crew in the second set.

Eczacibasi VitrA was looking to end the match in straight sets pulling away with a commanding 21-17 third-set lead. But Jaja Santiago, who has been impressive among the Pinay spikers, rose to the occasion when she unleashed a strong cross-court hit and three straight service aces to equalize the set at 22-all.

The match remained tied at 23-all before American imports Lindsay Stalzer and Stephanie Niemer provided the big kills that clinched the first-ever set that a Philippine club team won in the World stage.

“It felt that we won the match because fans were congratulating us after the game. It feels so great because this is the first time in history to win a set in a world competition,” Jovelyn Gonzaga said.

“I just want to show to all the people watching that we are giving a good fight and I want prove to myself that I can play at this world level,” Gonzaga added.

What made the match more memorable was when Branislav decided to field the PSL’s Magnificent Seven—Santiago, skipper Rachel Anne Daquis, Gonzaga, Kim Fajardo, Mika Reyes, Frances Molina and libero Jen Reyes.

“My players are very happy, especially when all Filipino players came in,” Branislav said. “I prepared all filipino players before the start of the match, because for me, I’m interested in promoting the Filipino players, and it’s important that they played against one big club.”

The Magnificent Seven rose to the challenge as they led 12-7 against the defending champs before losing steam in the end. “We’re happy we got the chance to play all filipino for the second set, so we’re lucky for that opportunity given by Coach Moro. After the game, we really thanked coach,” said Daquis, while holding back her tears.

PSL-F2 Logistics Manila was relegated to classification matches for fifth to eight places.

Regardless of their finish, Branislav said the experience the Filipina spikers got will definitely boost Philippine volleyball.

“This is very important experience for Filipino players, I guarantee you, after this competition, the players will be better in the Asian level. The level of volleyball will go up to 30 percent to 40 percent, this is very big,” the Serbian mentor said.