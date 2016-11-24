‘Hiking imported offal tariff would hurt poor’

The Meat Importers and Traders Association (Mita) said on Thursday increasing the tariff on imported pork offal would put poor Filipinos at a disadvantage, as local pork and processed food products would become more expensive.

Mita President Jesus C. Cham told the BusinessMirror increasing the tariff on imported pork offal to 35 percent would result in at least a 25-percent hike in related food products. This would put protein sources like pork beyond the reach of poor Filipino consumers.

“Hog raising is already very profitable, and they get a profit of over 60 percent per year. Still, they want to deprive the poor people who cannot afford to buy their expensive pork of affordable pork byproduct,” Cham said.

“These byproducts are not available in sufficient quantity locally. Also, these byproducts are used by the meat-processing sector to produce low-cost processed meat for the poor,” he added.

Cham said increasing the tariff on imported pork offal could also worsen the shortage of meat products in the country, as output is not enough to meet domestic demand.

“With China’s strong demand for pork offal, there is already a shortage [of offal]. At the same time, prices have moved up,” Cham said.

Earlier, the DA said it is planning to increase the tariff on imported pork offal to 35 percent as part of government efforts to prevent technical smuggling and boost revenues.

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol made the pronouncement, after the DA noted a “big discrepancy” in the meat-importation data of the United Nations and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

Piñol said meat smugglers tend to misdeclare imported meat products to avoid paying the 35-percent tariff on pork. Imported offal is slapped a tariff of only 5 percent.

Cham, however, said the problem of technical smuggling is not as prevalent as what the DA had initially thought.

“The problem could be more of outright or undocumented smuggling and smuggling through the customs bonded warehouse,” he added.

Cham said pork-offal tariff should be maintained below 10 percent and that duties slapped on pork and chicken meat should be cut.

Local traders are allowed by the government to import pork under the minimum access volume scheme (MAV) of the World Trade Organization. Pork imports within the MAV are slapped a 30-percent tariff, while those outside of MAV are levied a 40-percent tariff.

The Philippines imposes a tariff ranging from 5 percent to 10 percent on pork offal, according to the Tariff Commission. Pork offal comprises pig parts, such as ears, feet, tails, hearts, tongues, thick skirts, thin skirts, cauls, throats, thymus glands, kidneys, lungs, brains, pancreas, spleens, spinal cords and other parts discarded after the processing of meat cuts.

From January to August, the country imported 76,732.777 metric tons (MT) of pork offal, 15.31 percent higher than the 66,544.216 MT recorded a year ago.