Hike in collection shows ‘change’ has dawned at BOC

FOR Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Nicanor E. Faeldon, the promise of genuine change is already being realized at the agency since President Duterte took over the helm of the country’s political and economic affairs.

As a solid proof, the BOC said its revenue collection reached P40.239 billion in November, exceeding its target of P36.45 billion.

The BOC’s Financial Service (FS) said the P40.239 billion is 27 percent higher than the P29.061-billion collection posted in the same month last year.

The big jump in revenue collection was attributed to the positive trust rating that the agency has developed in the last five months, aside from the cooperation of stakeholders, transparency in the agency’s transactions, and full efforts of traders in helping the agency to increase revenue haul.

The BOC-FS said the current collection record exhibited the better performance of the agency’s leadership in the months covering July to November.

In August, the BOC also almost achieved its revenue-collection target in the amount of P34.308 billion.

It collection reached P32.653 billion, or 95.2 percent of its target.

Significantly, however, the revenue collection for August was much higher compared to the P26.895-billion haul in the same month last year.

Faeldon also embarked on a constant consultation process with the country’s 11,000 importers, the general public and the so-called netizens on some strategic cooperation to boost the government’s efforts to curb corruption and smuggling for the purpose of correctly collecting duties and taxes.

More efforts were also exerted to enhance transparency in the bureau, such as the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with civil society organizations Coalition of Clean Air Advocates of the Philippines (CCAAP), United Filipino Consumers and Commuters (UFCC), Green Team Luntiang Pangarap and Santinig Philippines.

The MOA assures civil society groups that the BOC’s records of transactions are open to them and to the public in general, pursuant to President Duterte’s executive order on the freedom of information.

Also, as part of the anti-corruption campaign of the government, the Department of Finance (DOF) ordered the conduct of a lifestyle check on officials of BOC.

Faeldon said the DOF order is a welcome move for the BOC, since it is has been “tracking officials of the agency believed to be very corrupt.”

“The fight against graft and corruption could not be done successfully by the singular effort of the Bureau of Customs. We need the collaboration of all stakeholders and those concerned. Only by working together we can fight corruption,” he explained.

As a result of its intensified anti-corruption campaign, 18 cases involving employees of the bureau have been investigated, with 14 cases already forwarded to the Department of Justice.

Also, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service has acted on 22 complaints filed by stakeholders.

To further enhance transparency, the BOC has installed CCTV cameras in the Bureau’s offices to curb various forms of corruption.

Currently, there are 158 operational CCTV cameras installed in and around the Port of Manila and Office of the Commissiioner building—including Faeldon’s own office.

Livestreaming was also made available online to make camera feeds accessible to the public.

“This is a problem that we are fixing. And we have to show the public that we are very transparent,” Faeldon said.