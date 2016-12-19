Heroes’ homecoming

In the Philippines, the overseas Filipino workers’ (OFW) month is celebrated in December. No wonder why. One look at the long lines at the immigration arrival counters at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) and one won’t miss the thousands of OFWs coming home to spend the Christmas holidays with their families. Christmas, after all, is a time for bonding and reunions, all the more special for our OFWs, as they get to spend precious little time with their loved ones.

To all the OFWs who are home for the holidays, we extend our warmest welcome and best wishes for a happy Christmas, as well as our sincere appreciation for your invaluable contribution to our country. The money you send home far outweighs any government pump-priming measure, foreign aid or foreign direct investment in terms of its worth to the economy.

Averaging almost 10 percent of the country’s GDP, OFW remittances have been a lifeline, not only for millions of Filipino families, but for the entire country, making our economy virtually recession-proof, even during hard times. Large remittance flows are a major source of foreign currency and boost private consumption, which comprises about 70 percent of the country’s GDP.

Latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed that money sent home by overseas Filipinos in the first 10 months in 2015 reached $22.1 billion. Personal remittances reached $24.4 billion for the same period in 2016. These billions of dollars help offset the lack of economic activity in certain areas and industries. They support the continuous expansion of the country’s economy and serve as a hedge against external shocks, like high oil prices.

We commend the Duterte administration’s earnest efforts to show its appreciation to our OFWs in concrete ways. For instance, in response to President Duterte’s order to streamline government services, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) starting September exempted OFWs going home from securing overseas employment certificates (OECs) if they are returning to the same employer at the same job site, after their vacation.

OEC renewals usually peak during the Christmas season, precisely because of the surge in the number of returning OFWs. And lining up at renewal counters for hours, not to mention paying for them, has always been a major headache for OFWs who see the process as some form of legalized shakedown by the government. Hence, scrapping the OEC requirement for returning OFWs is certainly a big deal.

Another welcome relief provided by the Duterte administration is the Customs bureau’s tax exemption on balikbayan boxes, which is set to take effect on Christmas Day.

Still another is the possibility of scrapping the P550 terminal fee, known as the International Passenger Service Charge (IPSC), starting March 2017. We support this move. It is not fair for OFWs to be forced to line up for a refund of the terminal fee they are not even supposed to pay under our law. Many OFWs simply abandon their quest for a refund because of the hassle involved. Besides, fee integration has failed to ease congestion at the Naia terminals, which was the original intention of the policy.

Perhaps Duterte could also push for lower bank remittance charges so that more money can be saved for the families of our OFWs.

And he could also move to substantially reduce processing fees for first-time OFWs. Migrante International, in a study, estimated that a newly hired OFW has to spend an average of P30,000 for POEA processing, including payments for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. premium, National Bureau of Investigation clearance, e-Passport fees, barangay clearance, mandatory contributions to Pag-IBIG, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, mandatory insurance and other requirements.

When he was still Davao City mayor, Duterte once said the government should stop treating OFWs like milking cows. Now that he is President, he can very well walk that talk by abolishing if not substantially reducing prohibitive fees and tedious requirements, which make homebound OFWs feel like they are being fleeced in their own country. This move will also help a lot of first-time OFWs who become debt-ridden, even before they leave their families to work in a foreign land.