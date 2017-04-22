Herding back the ‘runaways’

They came in four separate batches. The first was all women, with some using the traditional Muslim head garb hijab to cover their faces from cameras, while some walked with their heads up high uttering nothing but praises for President Duterte.

The second batch of women later followed. This time however, the group members showed no reluctance to bare their faces, and even talked to reporters. They said most of them worked in Riyadh.

The third was a composition of women and children, six months to 12 years old. And the last was an all-male group. Their faces looked blank, and they ignored reporters who tried to interview them.

Broken OFW dreams

They were the 138 repatriates—63 women, 55 men and 20 children—who availed themselves of the Saudi Arabian government’s amnesty program for undocumented workers. And they came back home on Monday with Duterte.

“He [Duterte] saved us,” a female repatriate, whose entire face was covered with a hijab, told the BusinessMirror. “Back in Saudi, some of us barely rested and ate because we have to work long labor hours.”

She was with her two children, a boy and a girl, who shared her miseries abroad, as both of them were born there. “At times, my kids have to suffer, too, because I cannot buy them food to eat,” she said in Filipino.

The female repatriate was among the first batch of the so-called runaway overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). They were labeled the term because most of them were forced to flee their employers after being maltreated, while some were victims of illegal recruiters.

It was on Monday that they finally landed home together with Duterte. And it was a morning of renewed hope for the former OFWs, as the administration vowed to aid them while they try to rebuild their lives here in the country.

New chapter

“I am thankful that you are home safely. You can now be with your family and loved ones. We know your hard work and sacrifice. I have directed relevant government agencies to assist you as you turn a new chapter of your life,” Duterte said in his arrival statement, after completing his state visits to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.

Before leaving the airport, Duterte handed each of the repatriates an envelope with P5,000, which was sourced out from the funds of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DWSD). This came alongside another P5,000 from the labor department.

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III told reporters this is only the first of the many batches of repatriates soon to be brought home from Saudi Arabia. All in all, he is expecting to repatriate a total of 6,000 runaway migrant workers in the days to come.

“More than 3,000 [have already applied for the amnesty program]. That is why I sent there an augmentation team to help in applying for their [release],” he said.

Heading the augmentation team would be Labor Undersecretary Dominador R. Say and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Administrator Hans Leo J. Cacdac. They will be closely coordinating with labor attachés in Saudi Arabia to ensure the swift, efficient and safe transport home of the runaway OFWs.

Abused

Bello revealed most of the repatriates were victims of maltreatment, especially the household service workers. Some were not paid the right amount of salary, in spite of a contract stating the exact wage of the worker.

And the administration, according to Bello, is more than willing to help these abused OFWs return home and begin a new life. To start with, female repatriates can avail themselves the Department of Labor and Employment’s reintegration program.

Under the program, distressed migrant workers, such as victims of maltreatment and illegal recruiters, are given a livelihood capital of P10,000. They can also apply for skills training in home-based income-generating occupations, like cosmetology, haircutting, massage and food processing.

Social Welfare Secretary Judy M. Taguiwalo said repatriating the runaway OFWs is only the first step. The final step must be to ensure they are provided livelihood opportunities for them not to gamble again overseas.

“Help does not end here in the airport—definitely not. This is just the start of our efforts to aid them in their rebuilding,” Taguiwalo assured.

Bello explained the repatriation is Duterte’s way of repaying the Filipino migrant workers. “He [Duterte] recognizes their contribution to the national economy, as they were remitting more than P1 trillion every year, which speaks of almost half of our budget.”

Back at the airport, the repatriates cling on, not only to the P10,000 state aid, but also to the hope the administration gave them. The veiled repatriate whom BusinessMirror interviewed disclosed she will use the money to pay the debts she incurred to be able to leave the country.

“But this is big help already. He [Duterte] really understands us and we appreciate his urgency to act upon our plights,” she said.

Riyadh is presently rolling a 90-day amnesty program for the repatriation of runaway migrant workers, as well as those undocumented. It began on March 29 and will end on June 29, according to Foreign Assistant Secretary Hjayceelyn M. Quintana.

The administration is keen on funding the repatriation of all runaway OFWs, as long as their amnesty was approved by the Saudi Arabian government.