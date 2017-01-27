Herbal Cleanse: 8 Detoxifying Herbs

CUTTING down on carbs and introducing more of a plant-based diet might help you lose extra holiday weight and cleanse your body, you also should include herbs as part of a detox plan. Our bodies are well adapted to expelling toxins naturally, but they only can do so to a limited extent. Toxins can weaken our immune system and also slow down our metabolism. This is exactly why a detox plan should go hand in hand with a weight-loss program. Here is a list of herbs that will do the double duty:

• Dandelions

Dandelions are used in traditional Chinese medicine as diuretics. Those suffering from water retention will find dandelion tea useful in eliminating excess water. A lot of our holiday weight actually comes from water retention rather than fat. Dandelion leaves are also a rich source of potassium, vitamins and other minerals that your body needs to kick-start a new season.

• Milk thistle

Next on our list is a Mediterranean herb known for its regenerative effects on the liver. The liver plays a major role in our metabolism. Among its many functions, it is also an important detoxifying organ. The level of heavy metals in our polluted environment and foods can put a heavy toll on this multi-functioning organ. Silymarin is the antioxidant found in milk thistle responsible for its detoxifying effect on the liver.

• Green tea

Green tea commonly is recommended to those trying to lose weight. This is because green tea is rich in a type of antioxidant called catechins. These antioxidants are said to have fat-burning properties. Other than that, green tea is said to boost the production of enzymes that help rid toxins out from our body. All these properties and benefits of green tea make it a perfect addition to your spring detox plan.

• Garlic

Two Korean studies, one conducted on mice and another on humans, showed that garlic intake resulted in weight loss in these experimental groups. The good news does not end there. From reducing blood pressure and cholesterol to fighting off viruses and bacteria, garlic is also exceptionally good for the liver. Studies have shown garlic to be effective in protecting the liver from cell damage caused by toxins. However, this applies only to fresh garlic, cooking reduces its health benefits.

• Cilantro

A major problem in our industrial societies is the prevalence of heavy metals in our foods and water. Cilantro juice will help you get rid of these harmful chemicals from your body by providing full detox. Cilantro is also a nutritional powerhouse. It is rich in dietary fiber that helps reduce bad cholesterol levels. It also is low in calories and high in nutrients. This aromatic plant will be a perfect addition to your detox salads.

• Birch sap

Birch sap is said to work well for both weight loss and body detox. The claims of its effectiveness include aiding in kidney function, stimulating the liver and having a cleansing effect on the skin. It has a long tradition of being a detox plant, but this is yet to be scientifically researched. For now, we have claims from those who rely on this old herbal product for their spring detox.

• Celery

Celery is often a staple in weight-loss regimes, and for good reason. Celery is very low in calories and rich in vitamins and minerals. Munching on a stick of celery will help those struggling with excess weight feel fuller due to its high fiber content. Celery is a high-fiber diet food that helps in weight loss. Celery also has diuretic properties, which is perfect for flushing out toxins and removing excess water from your body.

• Fennel

This aromatic plant can be used to the maximum. The bulb, seeds and leaves all are equally powerful in providing a perfect spring cleanse. Fennel bulbs will help your digestive system due to their high fiber content and they also will speed up digestion. Fennel seeds are excellent diuretics when drunk as a tea. Fennel’s detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties help us go through spring with ease.

• Conclusion:

Whether you plan to lose a couple of pounds, or just feel like your body needs a good detox, you can rely on these plants to help you in the process. Clearing toxins from our body will boost our metabolism and make losing weight easier. It also helps organs function optimally and protects them from oxidative stress, which is essentially the body’s inability to counteract the harms caused by toxins.

Source: www.bewellbuzz.com

Image Credits: pixabay.com